Previewing the Ravens vs. Seahawks Week 9 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Baltimore as Week 9 of the NFL season gets under way.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 6-2

Seattle Seahawks: 5-2

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens -6.5

OVER/UNDER: 50.5

Moneyline: Ravens -298; Seahawks +240

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens have won two of the past five matchups

Matchup History

Series is tied 3-3-0

Home Sweet Home

The first half of the Ravens season has been non-stop flights. Like Johnny Cash, they’ve been everywhere. So, here are numerous quotes from players talking about finally, finally, enjoying a home stand.

S Kyle Hamilton: “[I’m] excited, for sure. It’s been … I guess we played the [Detroit] Lions at home, but we’ve been all over the world, literally, the past few weeks playing and won all three of those games. It’s cool to see how we’ve adapted in those areas, but [it’s] definitely good to be home.”

OLB Jadeveon Clowney: “It’s great. The last time we were at home, we blew a team out, and hopefully we can continue to play that way at home. It’s good to [not] have to get on a plane after the game. So, I’m looking forward to playing at home.”

QB Lamar Jackson: “Yes, I am. I’m ready to sleep in my bed at night and just wake up in Baltimore rather than hopping on a plane and traveling coast to coast. So, I’m excited to be back home.”

RB Gus Edwards: “[I’m] very excited. I’m looking forward to it. We’re not traveling. [We’re] staying home – grounded. I’m enjoying it.”

Defending Against Lamar Jackson

Something that caught my attention was The Athletic’s Football Show commentary on Jackson and how the Cardinals defended him.

“Watching the Ravens play against the Cardinals, and seeing a team treat Lamar Jackson like an elite passing quarterback, not treat the Ravens offense like an oddity,” Robert Mays said. “The Cardinals played quarters coverage on like 35-percent of their drop backs last week. We talked about it with [Patrick] Mahomes, that’s how teams play against Joe Burrow, that’s how teams play against the [Miami]Dolphins. So, watching a team treat the Ravens like an elite passing offense rather than an elite rushing offense was very interesting to see.”

“The Cardinals dropped eight [in coverage] six times in that game last week against Baltimore,” Mays continued. “That’s the most times a team has done that in a game since Week 8 of the 2020 season against Lamar Jackson. So that shift, I think we’re seeing it start, where teams are going to start treating them differently. The nice thing about the Ravens is, they can run it down your f——— throat if you want to play them that way.”