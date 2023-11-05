Ravens vs. Seahawks: Best player prop bets for Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 looking for their fourth consecutive win. In a matchup between two current division leaders, the Ravens are favored by just under a touchdown.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye in this early-afternoon showdown.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mark Andrews anytime touchdown scorer (+150)

Andrews has been a scoring machine so far this season, leading all tight ends in touchdown catches with six. This is even more impressive considering he missed the Week 1 opener with a thigh injury. Andrews continues to be Lamar Jackson’s primary target in the red zone, where his jump ball ability and route running come through routinely.

The Seahawks’ pass defense has capable coverage defenders at the linebacker and safety position. However, having scored three touchdowns in the past two games, Andrews is hitting his midseason stride right now. With plus value on this bet, it’s worthwhile to predict the All-Pro tight end will keep his scoring streak going with another touchdown reception.

Lamar Jackson over 19.5 pass completions (-120)

Jackson’s 18 completions against the Cardinals last week were his third lowest total of the season. In five of eight games, Jackson has completed 20 or more passes. Prior to Week 8, he had a streak of three straight games with 21+ completions.

This matchup profiles as a good spot for that number to once again exceed to 20+ threshold. The Seahawks’ defense, and their pass defense especially, has played at a high level in recent weeks. However, they’re allowing an average of 24.7 pass completions on the season, which is the eighth-most among all teams.

Seattle has a top-ranked run defense, meaning the Ravens may have to air the ball out regularly to find offensive effectiveness in this matchup. The Lions has the No. 1 ranked run defense heading into Week 7 and Jackson completed 21 passes against them.

Geno Smith over 0.5 interceptions (-110)

Last year’s comeback player of the year remains a dangerous passer with a talented group of playmakers to throw to. However, one area with Smith has regressed so far this year is in the turnover department. After throwing 11 interceptions in 2022, the veteran signal-caller has six thus far through seven games. Five of these have come in the past three weeks.

Smith has been generous thus far to other AFC North teams, too. He was picked off twice against the Cleveland Browns and twice by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. The Ravens have eight interceptions on the season, which ranks tied for No. 5 among all teams.

If Smith throws an interception in this game, which is a worthwhile bet given his recent turnover streak, it could be to a fellow Geno. Ravens’ safety Geno Stone leads all individual players with five interceptions and he’s recorded one in three straight games. The Ravens could also be receiving a ball-hawking boost if Marcus Williams returns to the lineup.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings Sportsbook for details.