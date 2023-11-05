 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Seahawks: How to watch, TV schedule, broadcast map, radio and more

How to watch, listen, stream the Ravens vs. Seahawks game

By Kyle Barber
Baltimore Ravens v&nbsp;Seattle Seahawks Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens begin a three-game home stand on Sunday as they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9.

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage Map
(Courtesy 506sports.com)

RED— Seattle @ Baltimore

Broadcast

  • Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
  • TV Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio

  • Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 158 or 384
  • Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

  • Compass Media Networks
  • National Radio Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)

Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -6.5
Over/Under: 50.5
Moneyline: Ravens -298; Seahawks +240

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

