Reacts Results: Ravens fans support team not completing a trade deadline deal

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans, asking if they were in agreement with the Ravens not completing any trades at the deadline. The majority of fans were on the side of General Manager Eric DeCosta.

Though the Ravens were active at the trade deadline, no deals were completed. The following day, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about if that sends a message to the players.

“ I think our guys know how we feel about them,” Harbaugh said. “We’re certainly not in desperate mode. We’re not going to do something out of desperation by any stretch. We have a really good roster like we talked about on Monday. I love our guys; we have everything we need, and our guys had a great practice today. We’re looking forward to Sunday. That’s really what we’re thinking about.”

The confidence of the players and work ethic of the coaching staff also have Ravens fans with high support heading into Sunday as they face the Seattle Seahawks.