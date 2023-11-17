Ravens vs. Bengals: Play of the game

The Baltimore Ravens got back in the win column on Thursday night, picking up a 14-point victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens scored 30+ points for the fifth straight game and poured in over 400 total yards with four touchdowns.

Under the primetime lights, several Ravens showed out with notable highlights. Check out all the top moments and vote for your “play of the game” choice below!

Zay Flowers 33-yard reception: Flowers wasted no time making a big play happen in his first taste of primetime action. On second-and-long just a few plays into the team’s opening drive, the dynamic rookie got open over the middle for a first down catch. After making a defender fall in space, he turned up field and followed lead blocker Isaiah Likely for extra yardage. This put the Ravens deep in Bengals’ territory and set up a Gus Edwards score.

Nelson Agholor 37-yard touchdown reception: Following a go-ahead touchdown by the Bengals, the Ravens responded with another score late in the second quarter. On third down, Jackson’s pass attempt over the middle was deflected but fell right into the hands of Agholor. Agholor then raced to the end zone and backflipped his way to a 37-yard touchdown catch, giving the Ravens their lead back.

Rashod Bateman 10-yard touchdown reception: After Agholor’s touchdown catch, the Ravens quickly got back into the red zone with just under a minute remaining before halftime. Needing eight yards for a first down and 10 to reach the end zone, Bateman did the latter. Jackson scrambled left from the pocket and found Bateman, who created separation late in the play with a nice route. This was Bateman’s first long-awaited score of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. 51-yard reception: Beckham’s season-best performance was highlighted by this 51 yard catch from Jackson, who placed a over-the-shoulder pass right in his arms. Beckham then created yards after the catch by cutting up field and reversing direction, getting all the way down past the Bengals’ 20 yard line. This 51-yard gain pushed his total on the night to 116 yards through the air.