QB Joe Flacco to work out for Browns

According to multiple reports, former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl XLVII Champion and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco will be working out for the Cleveland Browns.

The #Browns are hosting a QB workout this morning, and sources say former Super Bowl MVP and #Ravens QB Joe Flacco is among them. Flacco last played for the #Jets and has kept his mind open about a return.



With Deshaun Watson’s injury, adding a practice squad player is likely. pic.twitter.com/93hx9LAsBC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Am told Joe Flacco is the only QB the #Browns are bringing in for a workout — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2023

Flacco, 38, looks to join his fourth team after playing for the Denver Broncos in 2019 and the New York Jets from 2020-2022. Since being traded from the Ravens, Flacco has posted respectable numbers for a backup quarterback, but the win/loss record in his 17 starts isn’t great (3-14).

He’s thrown for 4,075 yards and 20 touchdowns on 60.7% completion, with 11 interceptions. However, he’s been sacked 45 times in those 17 games and had 15 fumbles.

Above all else, it will be a painful sight for Ravens fans if Flacco ends up joining the Browns. Their former starter of more than a decade—the one who led them to the promised land and produced 25 game-winning drives as a Raven may be wearing a Browns jersey soon. It won’t sit right.

PS: This opens the door to one of my least favorite jokes in sports. Calling a player a “[TEAM] legend” when they play maybe a handful of games in a different uniform than they are known for.