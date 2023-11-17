Staff Reactions to the Ravens 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

The Ravens take care of business at home in prime time against the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-20. Below are the reactions from some of the Baltimore Beatdown crew.

No Marlon Humphrey and No Ronnie Stanley, but the Ravens still got it done and move to 8-3 and are a half-game back from the No. 1 seed and AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs (7-2), who play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night.

The Bengals didn’t finish the game with quarterback Joe Burrow. In fact, his last snap before going out due to a wrist injury he put the Bengals ahead. But the injury proved too much and he was out before the two-minute warning in the first half.

The good: Ravens are 8-3. The Bengals are at the bottom of the division at 5-5. The Ravens play one game in the next 23 days. The team is continuously finding production in new ways and winning games.

The Bad: Tight end Mark Andrews is likely done for the season. This is an enormous blow to a damn good football player, hard worker and leader. With respect to every Raven, I think none work harder than Andrews. His mentality and approach to the game is something seldom dedicate fully. This just plain sucks.

— Kyle Barber

The Ravens took care of business on a short week in a game where both teams came in banged up and sustained even more injuries before the night way over but they got the bounce back victory nonetheless. While some may not give them their just due for beating a Bengals team that had their backup quarterback under center for most of the game after Joe Burrow left the first half with a wrist injury, a win is a win and Cincinnati was always given the benefit of the doubt and praise when the shoe was on the other foot.

On offense, the passing attack was explosive in both halves and the running game came alive in the second half as the team finished with 157 rushing yards after only recording 30 in the first half. The defense had an up and down first half and even second half at times but they made the plays they needed and came up with clutch stops. The pass rush was very disruptive and recorded two sacks against former Ravens’ offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. — Joshua Reed