Bengals LB Logan Wilson, involved in 3 plays resulting in Ravens injuries, was made unavailable after the game

Throughout the course of the Ravens vs. Bengals Thursday night game, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was involved in three plays that injured Baltimore Ravens players. After the game, USA Today’s Nate Davis attempted to speak with Wilson in the locker room but was denied as Bengals public relations made him unavailable.

Tried to ask #Bengals LB Logan Wilson about his perspective on tonight’s game, when he was involved in three tackles that resulted in injuries to #Ravens players, including TE Mark Andrews. The Bengals declined to make him available for questions. — Nate Davis (@ByNateDavis) November 17, 2023

The first was a tackle on the Ravens’ opening drive on tight end Mark Andrews. It was a “hip-drop tackle,” which has been under scrutiny for some time now and being looked at by the league as whether it’s a safe play or not. On the play, Andrews “likely suffered a season ending injury,” according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Later on, Wilson tackled Lamar Jackson along the sideline during a scramble. After which Jackson held onto his ankle and left the field to the medical tent briefly before returning.

The third injury happened later in the game when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught a deep ball from Jackson and began to make multiple cuts across the field. Wilson was in pursuit and Beckham cut back inside where Wilson was sprinting to catch up and delivered a hard hit. Beckham left the field and did not return; he did speak to media afterward and said something to the effect of the shoulder being “not too bad.”