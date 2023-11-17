 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals LB Logan Wilson, involved in 3 plays resulting in Ravens injuries, was made unavailable after the game

Logan Wilson’s tackling resulted in three Ravens injuries tonight. Public relations declined making him available

By Kyle Barber
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Throughout the course of the Ravens vs. Bengals Thursday night game, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was involved in three plays that injured Baltimore Ravens players. After the game, USA Today’s Nate Davis attempted to speak with Wilson in the locker room but was denied as Bengals public relations made him unavailable.

The first was a tackle on the Ravens’ opening drive on tight end Mark Andrews. It was a “hip-drop tackle,” which has been under scrutiny for some time now and being looked at by the league as whether it’s a safe play or not. On the play, Andrews “likely suffered a season ending injury,” according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Later on, Wilson tackled Lamar Jackson along the sideline during a scramble. After which Jackson held onto his ankle and left the field to the medical tent briefly before returning.

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The third injury happened later in the game when wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught a deep ball from Jackson and began to make multiple cuts across the field. Wilson was in pursuit and Beckham cut back inside where Wilson was sprinting to catch up and delivered a hard hit. Beckham left the field and did not return; he did speak to media afterward and said something to the effect of the shoulder being “not too bad.”

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

