Joe Burrow ruled OUT vs. Ravens

9:20 p.m. ET — Quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to suffer a hand injury or re-injury after outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney hit him cleanly.

On the Amazon Prime broadcast, Burrow was seen in visible pain attempting to throw the football.

Burrow couldn't grip the ball without losing it with pain.



Bengals season in major jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Yz1tHYojUy — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 17, 2023

After shaking his head, he ran off to the Bengals visiting locker room.

Prior to leaving the game, Joe Burrow was 11/17 for 101 yards and one passing touchdown.

9:27 p.m. — QB Joe Burrow is questionable to return with a right wrist injury.

9:32 p.m. — Backup QB Jake Browning has entered the game in the second quarter as the two-minute warning sounds.

10:14 — Entering the second half, QB Jake Browning remained in. The Bengals then declared Burrow OUT for the game.

This story will update as information is announced.