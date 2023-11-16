 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Burrow ruled OUT vs. Ravens

The Bengals franchise quarterback looked to be in pain before heading into the locker room.

By Kyle Barber
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

9:20 p.m. ET — Quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to suffer a hand injury or re-injury after outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney hit him cleanly.

On the Amazon Prime broadcast, Burrow was seen in visible pain attempting to throw the football.

After shaking his head, he ran off to the Bengals visiting locker room.

Prior to leaving the game, Joe Burrow was 11/17 for 101 yards and one passing touchdown.

9:27 p.m. — QB Joe Burrow is questionable to return with a right wrist injury.

9:32 p.m. — Backup QB Jake Browning has entered the game in the second quarter as the two-minute warning sounds.

10:14 — Entering the second half, QB Jake Browning remained in. The Bengals then declared Burrow OUT for the game.

This story will update as information is announced.

