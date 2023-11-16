Mark Andrews leaves Ravens vs Bengals with injury

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out of the team’s Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the first quarter on the Ravens’ opening drive, Andrews caught two passes. On the second, he was brought down with a “hip drop” tackle and his leg was caught underneath him and the defender just as he was about to cross the goal line. He was attended to on the fielld and limped off under his own power.

The play on which Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews went down and then limped off: pic.twitter.com/UQfYDmZXTT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Initially he was listed as questionable to return, but after a trip to the X-ray room, he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. That’s obviously not a good sign.

Coming into the game, Andrews was the second-leading receiver on the Ravens despite playing tight end. He came into the game with 43 catches for 521 yards and a team-leading 6 touchdown receptions.

Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are active for Thursday night’s contest. Likely (9 catches, 89 yards) is the only other TE on the roster with a atch this year. Travis Vokolek is on the practice squad.