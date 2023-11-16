 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Bengals TNF: Open Thread, Inactives, Picks

Join the best damn Ravens live chat forum on the internet

By Kyle Barber
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

All eyes are on the Baltimore Ravens tonight as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in a home primetime affair at M&T Bank Stadium.

Inactives

Ravens

  • ILB Trenton Simpson
  • OT Ronnie Stanley
  • CB Marlon Humphrey
  • Sala Aumavae-Laulu
  • Broderick Washington
  • QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Bengals

  • WR Tee Higgins
  • C Trey Hill
  • DE Sam Hubbard
  • WR Andrei Iosivas
  • OT Jackson Carman
  • LB Devin Harper

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

  • Baltimore is an NFL-best 19-3 at home in primetime under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), including 8-2 in such divisional contests.
  • The Ravens have won four of their last five primetime games and seven of their last nine on Thursday night.
  • Baltimore is 15-6 in divisional primetime contests under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), winning four of its last five such matchups.
  • The Ravens are undefeated (7-0) at home on Thursday night under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008).
  • Baltimore is 5-1 against the AFC North on Thursday night under head coach John Harbaugh.
  • QB Lamar Jackson has won six of his last seven primetime starts, including each of his last four. He’s 7-1 as a starter at home in primetime.
  • Over his last four primetime games, TE Mark Andrews has recorded 32 receptions for 401 yards and 4 TDs.

