Ravens vs. Bengals TNF: Open Thread, Inactives, Picks

All eyes are on the Baltimore Ravens tonight as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in a home primetime affair at M&T Bank Stadium.

Inactives

Ravens

ILB Trenton Simpson

OT Ronnie Stanley

CB Marlon Humphrey

Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Broderick Washington

QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins

C Trey Hill

DE Sam Hubbard

WR Andrei Iosivas

OT Jackson Carman

LB Devin Harper

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

Baltimore is an NFL-best 19-3 at home in primetime under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), including 8-2 in such divisional contests.

The Ravens have won four of their last five primetime games and seven of their last nine on Thursday night.

Baltimore is 15-6 in divisional primetime contests under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), winning four of its last five such matchups.

The Ravens are undefeated (7-0) at home on Thursday night under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008).

Baltimore is 5-1 against the AFC North on Thursday night under head coach John Harbaugh.

QB Lamar Jackson has won six of his last seven primetime starts, including each of his last four. He’s 7-1 as a starter at home in primetime.

Over his last four primetime games, TE Mark Andrews has recorded 32 receptions for 401 yards and 4 TDs.

Social Media

Game Picks (Courtesy, DraftKings Sportsbook & Tallysight)

In no surprising fashion, the Beatdown crew are all taking the Ravens.