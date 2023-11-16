Ravens vs. Bengals TNF: Open Thread, Inactives, Picks

All eyes are on the Baltimore Ravens tonight as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in a home primetime affair at M&T Bank Stadium.
Inactives
Ravens
- ILB Trenton Simpson
- OT Ronnie Stanley
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- Broderick Washington
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
Bengals
- WR Tee Higgins
- C Trey Hill
- DE Sam Hubbard
- WR Andrei Iosivas
- OT Jackson Carman
- LB Devin Harper
Pre-Game Reads
Quick Hits
(Courtesy of Ravens PR)
- Baltimore is an NFL-best 19-3 at home in primetime under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), including 8-2 in such divisional contests.
- The Ravens have won four of their last five primetime games and seven of their last nine on Thursday night.
- Baltimore is 15-6 in divisional primetime contests under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008), winning four of its last five such matchups.
- The Ravens are undefeated (7-0) at home on Thursday night under Head Coach John Harbaugh (since 2008).
- Baltimore is 5-1 against the AFC North on Thursday night under head coach John Harbaugh.
- QB Lamar Jackson has won six of his last seven primetime starts, including each of his last four. He’s 7-1 as a starter at home in primetime.
- Over his last four primetime games, TE Mark Andrews has recorded 32 receptions for 401 yards and 4 TDs.
Game Picks (Courtesy, DraftKings Sportsbook & Tallysight)
In no surprising fashion, the Beatdown crew are all taking the Ravens.
