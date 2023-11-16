 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Bengals: How to watch, TV schedule, radio, and more

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football

By Kyle Barber
NFL: SEP 17 Ravens at Bengals Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ravens hope to correct their issues presented on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns against their Thursday Night opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Broadcast

  • Local TV: Amazon NFL on Prime Video / WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)
  • TV Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Radio

  • Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 82 or 229
  • Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

  • Westwood One Sports
  • National Radio Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst)

Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -3.5
Over/Under: 46
Moneyline: Ravens -185, Bengals +154

