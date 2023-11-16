Ravens vs. Bengals: How to watch, TV schedule, radio, and more

The Ravens hope to correct their issues presented on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns against their Thursday Night opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Baltimore Ravens (7-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
Date: Sunday, November 16, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Broadcast
- Local TV: Amazon NFL on Prime Video / WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)
- TV Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Radio
- Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 82 or 229
- Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
National Radio
- Westwood One Sports
- National Radio Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst)
Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Ravens -3.5
Over/Under: 46
Moneyline: Ravens -185, Bengals +154
