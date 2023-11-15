Ravens vs. Bengals: Best player prop bets for Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 for a Thursday night showdown. This pivotal rivalry matchup marks the Ravens’ first primetime appearance of the season thus far, where they’re favored by four points. Both teams are looking for bounce-back performances after having their win streaks snapped last Sunday.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye in this AFC North tilt.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lamar Jackson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+115)

Jackson is fresh off one of his more subpar performances of the season against the vaunted Browns’ defense. For all of Jackson’s merits so far through 10 games, one area where there’s room for improvement is in the touchdown department.

The former league MVP has only 10 touchdown passes to-date, meaning he’s averaging just one scoring throw per game. Jackson has thrown multiple touchdown passes in only three games and has four games with zero scores through the air.

One of his lone games with multiple touchdown passes came against the Bengals in Week 2, where had tossed two scores with no interceptions. It’s been four games since Jackson last hit the over on this over/under projection of 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Given the spotty track record this season, there’s risk in taking the over here. However, it feels like Jackson is due for some positive regression in the passing touchdown department over the second half of the year. Starting here in a primetime, high-stakes matchup would be a great spot for that to happen.

Odell Beckham Jr. over 25.5 receiving yards (-120)

Beckham missed practice earlier this week with knee soreness but that could be more precautionary than a worrisome sign. He similarly was absent from practice last week for the same reason. Then, he suited up and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass against the Browns.

That was Beckham’s only catch of the game but also his biggest highlight of the season thus far. The former All-Pro has been coming on stronger as of late with touchdowns in back-to-back games. This receiving yards projection of 25.5 seems too low not to bite on.

Although he has two or fewer receptions in five games this season, Beckham has exceeded the 25.5 mark in receiving yards six of nine appearances. That includes each of the past two games and four of the past five in total. In a key primetime spot, only a pair or few catches could see the veteran wideout hit the over yet again.

Odafe Oweh over 0.25 sacks (+154)

Oweh has quietly been heating up in recent weeks since returning from injury earlier in the season. The former first-round pick has three sacks in the past four games and two forced fumbles in five total appearances. Last week, his strip-sack on Deshaun Watson late in the fourth quarter nearly sealed a Ravens’ victory.

In several meetings against the Bengals in his career to-date, Oweh has yet to record a full sack. We’ve seen him show an appetite for making big plays in primetime moments before and a sack on Joe Burrow could be in order.

You can also get plus value on this same over 0.25 sack bet for Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, and Kyle Van Noy. However, Oweh’s +154 mark is enticing as the third-year pro could continue to build momentum in the pass rushing department.

Joe Burrow over 37.5 pass attempts (-115)

In his past two meetings against the Ravens’ defense, Burrow attempted 40+ passes in each of them. He previously threw for 38 or more in two other matchups with Baltimore, too, meaning he’s exceeded this 37.5 over/under in four of six total meetings.

37.5 is a high number but one Burrow has gone over with regularity. He has 40 or more throws in back-to-back games heading into Week 11 and in five total games on the season. The Ravens’ defensive strategy against Burrow in recent games has limited big plays and forced the Bengals to beat them with more long, methodical drives.

That’s meant more short-to-intermediate pass attempts from Burrow, who will likely want to get the ball out quick against the league’s best sack-getting defense this season. The Ravens will likely only make even more of an effort to prevent big plays if No. 1 cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is not available to play.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings Sportsbook for details.