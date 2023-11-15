2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Ravens are still widely viewed as a top-five team

The majority of national pundits still view the Baltimore Ravens as a top-five team in the league even after they blew multiple double-digit leads in a 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Now, it’s time to see where the team lands among the NFL landscape of power rankings heading into Week 11.

NFL.com: 3 (Last week: 2)

From Eric Edholm

The 2-0 Ravens moved up to No. 7 in the Week 3 Power Rankings, then lost at home to a Colts team led by its backup QB. The 3-1 Ravens sat at No. 8 following a dominant Week 4 victory in Cleveland, then blew a 10-point lead at Pittsburgh the next week. And here we are again, with Baltimore losing to the Browns on Sunday — blowing a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead — after climbing all the way to No. 2 in the Week 10 rankings. I briefly considered putting the Ravens at No. 1 last week. Not now, of course. They have all the ingredients — coaching, a balanced roster and Lamar Jackson — to be a title contender. I’m not backing off my midseason prediction that they’ll make the Super Bowl. But games such as Sunday’s don’t help in the trust department. Teams that can’t tackle always scare me more. Throw in the injuries that Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley suffered, and it was a very humbling day.

The Ringer: 3 (Last week: 2)

From Danny Heifetz

Baltimore has trailed for less than 28 minutes this entire season, one of the five best marks through 10 games in the last 40 years (!). The other teams in that top five—the 1984 Dolphins, the 1990 Giants, the 1998 Broncos, and the 2007 Patriots—all made the Super Bowl. That is the good news. The bad news is those other teams all started 10-0, while the Ravens have started 7-3. Baltimore’s 33-31 loss to Cleveland after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead wasn’t an anomaly for the Ravens, but rather the defining feature in this otherwise sterling season. The defense is lights-out, the passing game more spread out than it has been in years, but the running game that controlled the ball and the clock that defined this team for so long has disappeared. If this team can restore its rushing prowess and clean up some turnovers, they could follow their predecessors and represent the AFC in February.

Fox Sports: 3 (Last week: 2)

From David Helman

I’m officially worried about the Ravens’ ability to close. When they’re on, they can blow teams out as well as anyone in the league. But Sunday’s loss to Cleveland dropped them to a 3-3 record in one-score games, and they’ve surrendered a fourth-quarter lead in all of them. It’s not a reason to panic just yet, but I expect a team this good not to squander a 31-17 lead.

ESPN: 5 (Last week: 3)

From Jamison Hensley

Since Baltimore’s fourth-quarter collapse against Cleveland, the Ravens’ grip on the AFC North has become extremely tenuous. That’s why Thursday night has become a pivotal game for a Ravens team pursuing its first AFC North title in four years. A win over Cincinnati allows Baltimore to keep hold of first place in the division and pushes its lead over the two-time division champion Bengals to 2.5 games. A loss knocks the Ravens out of first place in the AFC North for the first time all season and gives Lamar Jackson his first losing streak since 2021. — Jamison Hensley

Yahoo Sports: 5 (Last week: 1)

From Frank Schwab

I wonder if getting Keaton Mitchell involved more will help the offense. He had a big game in Week 9, then in Week 10 he turned four touches into 66 yards. That included an impressive 39-yard touchdown run. Home run ability like he’s showing is unique, and the Ravens might benefit from seeing him in an expanded role.

Sporting News: 5 (Last week: 2)

From Vinnie Iyer

The Ravens’ offense is just fine with the running and passing of Lamar Jackson, but he still can’t afford to make big mistakes, which he did vs. the Browns. The defense needs to pick up the pieces, too, stat, ahead of facing the Bengals on a short week.

The Athletic: 6 (Last week: 1)

From Josh Kendall

Coach status: Solid John Harbaugh is on his way to a sixth winning season in the last seven years, and he may very well be on the way to the Super Bowl even after losing to the Browns on Sunday. After making home run hires at defensive coordinator (Mike McDonald) and offensive coordinator (Todd Monken) in the last two seasons, Harbaugh is now 154-98 in his 16th season with the Ravens.

Sportsnaut: 4 (Last week: 1)

From Matt Johnson

Perhaps no Super Bowl contender loves getting in its own way more than the Baltimore Ravens. Really, Week 10 represented everything that has kept Baltimore from reaching the mountaintop. Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey both left with potentially devastating injuries, Lamar Jackson had two bad interceptions, Justin Tucker’s field goal was blocked and the Ravens bizarrely abandoned Keaton Mitchell late in the game. If these recurring self-inflicted wounds are still there on a short week, Baltimore will lose two in a row.

Bleacher Report: 4 (Last week: 3)

From NFL Staff

For most of Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the game looked like just another step in Baltimore’s march to the AFC North title. The Ravens jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and led 31-17 in the fourth quarter. But the Browns came roaring back to stun the Ravens at home, outscoring Baltimore 24-7 after the Ravens scored on the first drive of the second half.

Sports Illustrated: 5 (Last week: 4)

From Conor Orr

The Ravens are still out front of the AFC North, but illustrated the thin margin by which this division will ultimately be won. It’s impossible to completely shed a team of its tendency to break down at the end of a game. It happens to all 32 teams at various points during the season. Baltimore gambled that it wouldn’t see a handful of clutch throws from Deshaun Watson—a fair bet given the sample size of this season so far—and got caught by surprise.

USA Today: 5 (Last week: 1)

From Nate Davis

We reluctantly anointed them as the NFL’s best team a week ago and got burned for it after losing sight of Baltimore’s (probably) fatal flaw – a long-standing and uncanny inability to close out games in the fourth quarter, something they’ve failed to do in all three of their losses, including Sunday to the Browns. Unrectified, this will likely be what costs the Ravens a shot at Super Bowl 58 and maybe another MVP award for QB Lamar Jackson.

Walterfootball.com: 3 (Last week: 2)

From Walter Cherepinsky

The Ravens have destroyed both the Lions and Seahawks in two of the past three weeks entering the game against Cleveland. The Ravens lost to the Browns, but I have to think they were distracted with a tough battle against the Bengals just four days later.

Sharp Football Analysis: 6 (Last week: 2)

From Raymond Summerlin

I was close to anointing them as the No. 1 team in the league last week (the No. 1 curse lives on?), but the closing concerns we saw in losses to the Colts and Steelers and the win against Arizona showed up again. This team is still one of the best in the league, but they need to find a fix for their -17 fourth-quarter scoring margin.

Pro Football Network: 7 (Last week: 2)

From Dalton Miller

Fans will always play the blame game after a loss. That’s especially true in games where a team was seen as the clear favorite even well into the fourth quarter. But sometimes, teams don’t implode. The game is random, and that’s what happened to Baltimore on Sunday. A tipped interception from Lamar Jackson and a strip sack that bounced right back into the Browns’ hands were two huge plays late that completely changed the direction of this game. However, this does give the Ravens two losses inside the division, which is not good, considering how tight the AFC North race is at the moment.

CBS Sports: 8 (Last week: 2)

From Pete Prisco