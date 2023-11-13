Ravens Week 10 Snap Counts: Injuries force backup OL into action

Baltimore dropped their third game of the season with a 33-31 loss to Cleveland. Despite claiming a 24-9 lead in the third quarter and a 31-17 lead in the fourth quarter, the Ravens did not hold on at home against a divisional rival.

The Browns ran 25 more plays, gained 67 more yards, were twice as efficient on third down and won time of possession by nearly 10 minutes. Neither the Ravens offense, defense, special teams nor coaching staff were up to the task in Week 10. Baltimore maintains a half game lead in the AFC North heading into a showdown versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 54 Offensive Snaps (100%)

Tyler Huntley: Did Not Play

Josh Johnson: Inactive

Facing the NFL’s top defense, Lamar produced his worst quarterback rating (67.8) since the Week 5 loss to Pittsburgh. He completed 13 of 23 attempts for 223 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jackson added 41 rushing yards on eight carries.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards: 28 (52%)

Justice Hill: 14 (26%) — 15 Special Teams Snaps (48%)

Keaton Mitchell: 13 (24%) — 7 (23%)

Edwards generated a meager 2.2 yards per carry, his worst rate of the season, against the Browns tough front, but did punch in a goal line touchdown. Hill saw just two touches. Undrafted rookie Mitchell was a major bright spot. He ripped off a 39-yard touchdown run and 32-yard reception in the first quarter yet was not featured in the second half.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews: 39 (72%)

Patrick Ricard: 32 (59%) — 7 (23%)

Charlie Kolar: 7 (13%) — 25 (81%)

Isaiah Likely: 4 (7%) — 15 (48%)

After lighting up the Browns for 80 yards and two touchdowns in their first meeting, Andrews two catches for 44 yards outing was a disappointment. Likely saw a considerable reduction in snaps compared to Week 9, and contributed one catch for five yards.

Wide Recievers

Zay Flowers: 47 (87%)

Rashod Bateman: 40 (74%)

Nelson Agholor: 23 (43%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: 18 (33%)

Devin Duvernay: 4 (7%) — 13 (42%)

Tylan Wallace: Inactive

Considering the level of competition, the Ravens receivers fared relatively well. Flowers caught five of six targets for 73 yards, Bateman caught two of four for 25 yards and Beckham took a slant 40-yards to paydirt.

Offensive Line

John Simpson: 54 (100%) — 6 (19%)

Patrick Mekari: 54 (100%)

Tyler Linderbaum: 54 (100%)

Kevin Zeitler: 53 (98%) — 6 (19%)

Ronnie Stanley: 44 (81%)

Daniel Faalele: 10 (19%) — 6 (19%)

Ben Cleveland: 2 (4%) — 6 (19%)

Sam Mustipher: 0 — 6 (19%)

Morgan Moses: Inactive

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Inactive

With Moses unable to suit up and Stanley forced from the game with fourth quarter knee injury, Baltimore’s offensive tackle depth was exposed. Mekari and Faalele struggled to contain the Browns edge defenders without the help of additional blockers. Ben Cleveland played the final two snaps after Zeitler limped to the sideline late in the fourth quarter. Overall, the blocking unit surrendered three sacks, four tackles for loss and six quarterback knockdowns.

Defensive Line

Justin Madubuike: 58 Defensive Snaps (74%) — 6 (19%)

Michael Pierce: 46 (59%)

Broderick Washington: 27 (35%) — 6 (19%)

Travis Jones: 26 (33%) — 12 (39%)

Brent Urban: 14 (18%) — 5 (16%)

Madubuike extended his sack streak to seven straight games and recorded three total quarterback hits. And Pierce posted three solo tackles. However, the defensive line contributed to Cleveland’s success rushing for 178 yards and 4.9 yards per carry.

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen: 78 (100%)

Roquan Smith: 78 (100%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: 1 (1%) — 25 (81%)

Trenton Simpson: 0 — 4 (13%)

Queen and Smith combined for 30 tackles but the majority were too far past the line of scrimmage to be considered defensive wins. Neither inside linebacker contributed a splash play.

Outside Linebackers

Odafe Oweh: 47 (60%)

Kyle Van Noy: 47 (60%)

Jadeveon Clowney: 42 (54%)

Malik Harrison: 12 (15%) — 25 (81%)

Tavius Robinson: 8 (10%) — 24 (77%)

Clowney notched two more sacks and Oweh forced a fumble on his fourth quarter sack. Van Noy managed three assisted tackles on a 60-percent snap share.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 77 (99%) — 8 (26%)

Marlon Humphrey: 44 (56%)

Rock Ya-Sin: 31 (40%) — 8 (26%)

Arthur Maulet: 15 (19%) — 15 (48%)

Ronald Darby: 0 — 6 (19%)

Jalyn Armour-Davis: Inactive

Humphrey made a tackle for loss before exiting in the third quarter with a potentially season-ending injury. Ya-Sin replaced him and struggled to cover Amari Cooper, who finished with 98 receiving yards. Maulet’s playing time was reduced due to the return of Marcus Williams.

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton: 78 (100%) — 8 (26%)

Marcus Williams: 77 (99%)

Geno Stone: 52 (67%) — 19 (61%)

Daryl Worley: 0 — 25 (81%)

Hamilton was the Ravens’ best player in Week 10. He made the play of the game with a first quarter pick-six, deflected two passes and recorded eight solo tackles. Williams returned to play a near full snap share after a three week injury absence. Stone had a pass breakup but struggled with tackling after being relegated to the nickel package.

Specialists

Justin Tucker: 12 (39%)

Jordan Stout: 10 (32%)

Tyler Ott: 10 (32%)

Tucker had a 55-yard field goal attempt blocked. Stout averaged 40.3 net yards per punt. Duvernay recovered a punt muffed by his former teammates James Proche.