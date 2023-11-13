Broncos vs. Bills MNF: Open Thread, Picks

The Week 10 slate concludes as the Denver Broncos face the Buffalo Bills.

Odds (Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Bills -7.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -355; Broncos +280

Last Week

Bills lose to Bengals, 18-24

The Bills have been an enigma this season. Some say they’re still rattled from yet another playoff loss and not getting it done when their team looked poised to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Either way, they continue to ride the win-loss rollercoaster and against the Bengals went downhill. Quarterback Joe Burrow carved them up for 348yards and two touchdowns, outgunning Josh Allen.

Broncos: BYE WEEK

Rest, recovery and a bonus bye week day gives the Broncos every bit of rest to come and try their best to topple the Bills. Though they are unlikely to win this, Russell Wilson has been playing well and the Broncos are trying to trend well. Their mentality hasn’t been weak from what I’ve read.

Picks

All the compliments aside, the entire Beatdown crew will be taking the Bills.