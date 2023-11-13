What are the odds? Ravens are favorites over Bengals

DraftKings Sportsbook gave the Ravens a six-point spread to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. All was going well until the Fourth-Quarter Ravens blew a 14-point lead as the Browns stormed back to win, 33-31. The Browns were +200 on the moneyline.

This week, the Ravens are still favored as they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday at home, but not nearly as favored.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Ravens -192/ Bengals +160

This line could rapidly move to favor the Bengals depending upon today’s injury news. After all, the Ravens saw both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey exit the game with injury and not return.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Humphrey is considered day-to-day with a calf strain. Some were worried it was an Achilles strain, which would be a significant injury. However, it’s still uncertain if he plays on Sunday.

This all culminates in a challenging gambling spot for for the Ravens this week. But, even on a short week, expect the Ravens to do their best to right the ship.