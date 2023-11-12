Ravens vs. Browns final: 8 Winners & 6 Losers

The Baltimore Ravens dropped their second game at M&T Bank Stadium this season and for the first time, it came at the hands of a division rival as they fell to the Cleveland Browns 33-31 following a debilitating second-half collapse.

Winners

RB Keaton Mitchell: The undrafted rookie continued to look like the Ravens’ most explosive playmaker for the second week in a row despite still being in a limited role. On just four touches, he recorded 66 total scrimmage yards including a career-long 32-yard reception and a 39-yard rushing touchdown for the second of his career.

WR Zay Flowers: The first-round rookie bounced back in a big way after back-to-back quiet weeks on the production front and led the team in targets (six), receptions (5), and receiving yards (73). All of his catches resulted in first downs and he made several defenders miss in the process with his electric run-after-catch ability.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. : Even though he only caught one pass, the three-time Pro Bowler made the most of it by taking a quick slant over the middle 40 yards to the end zone. He also continued to be a defensive penalty-forcing machine by drawing flags for illegal contact and holding that resulted in automatic first downs.

RB Gus Edwards: While he only recorded 24 yards on 11 rushes, the sixth-year veteran bruiser scored a rushing touchdown for the third straight game and the seventh time during that span to increase his season and team-leading total to a career-high eight.

S Kyle Hamilton: The second-year pro was the Ravens’ most disruptive defender on Sunday didn’t waste any time making his presence felt when he tipped the first pass attempt of the game to himself and strolled into the end zone for an 18-yard score. Not only was it the first touchdown of his career but it was the first by the Ravens’ defense since the 2021 season. Hamilton finished with eight solo tackles, two pass breakups, and a quarterback hit, continuing his sensational breakout season.

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney: The three-time Pro Bowler was the Ravens’ second-most disruptive defender on Sunday as he had his way with both of the Browns’ backup offensive tackles for most of the game. After not having a sack in his last three games, he recorded half of his team’s total with a pair against his former team. Clowney’s two quarterback hits tied for the team lead and he finished with six total tackles including two for a loss.

Justin Madubuike: The fourth-year pro extended his franchise record of consecutive games with at least half a sack to seven straight with his fourth-quarter takedown on the Browns’ second-to-last drive of the game. Madubuike finished with three total tackles including one for a loss and led the team with three quarterback hits.

Odafe Oweh: The third-year pro continues to come on strong since returning from his ankle injury as he recorded three sacks in the last four games. His fourth-quarter strip-sack would’ve iced the game and sealed the win for the Ravens had one of his two teammates in the vicinity fallen on the loose ball but it was recovered by a Browns’ offensive lineman and they would go on to march to set up the game-winning field goal. Oweh recorded four solo tackles and tied Clowney for the second-most quarterback hits on the team with two.

Losers

Mike Macdonald: The Ravens’ second-year defensive coordinator’s unit played the biggest role in the team’s second-half collapse after being the driving force for their success in the first. They gave up a season-high 27 points and a season-high 373 yards of total offense to the Browns and were gashed for big plays through the air and on the ground

Offensive line: Losing veterans Ronnie Stanley at left tackle and Kevin Zeitler at right guard to injuries in the fourth quarter definitely hurt but even before they left the game, the unit wasn’t imposing their will in the run game like it had been as of late. After paving the way for nearly 300 yards on the ground last week, they barely crossed the century threshold on Sunday with a season-low 106 rushing yards. They also struggled in pass protection at crucial times in the second half and gave up three sacks—half of which were by Myles Garrett.

Justin Tucker: The future Hall of Fame kicker only attempted two kicks on Sunday and while he was able to nail his 37-yarder in the first quarter, his 55-yard attempt in the second quarter was blocked by Browns defensive lineman Jordan Elliott. Tucker remains perfect on kicks from 50 yards or less but is now 0-4 on attempts from beyond midfield.

Geno Stone: The fourth-year pro saw his streak of consecutive games with an interception come to an end thanks in large part to Hamilton who ran into him on a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half. He was still credited with a pass breakup and finished with five total tackles but he was one of several players that struggled to consistently bring down Browns pass catchers and ball carriers before they could move the chains with chunk gains.

Run defense: The Ravens came into this game with the eighth-best run defense in the league, allowing just 91.9 yards per game on the ground. On Sunday, they gave up a season-high 178 rushing yards and got pushed around by a banged-up Browns offensive line. Cleveland running back Jerome Ford became just the second 100-yard rusher they’ve allowed all season but it was Watson that killed them with his legs for crucial first-down rushes even though he only finished with 37 yards on the day.

Pass rush: Even though the Ravens extended their league-leading sack total by four, they should’ve taken over the game after building up a 17-3 lead in the first quarter with the Browns playing a pair of backup offensive tackles and their quarterback hobbled for most of the second half.