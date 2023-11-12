Keaton Mitchell with only one second-half carry; ‘just kind of the way it went’

On undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell’s first carry of the game, he once again showed off his top-tier speed by outrunning the Cleveland Browns defense for a 39-yard touchdown to put the Ravens up 14-0 not five minutes into the game.

.@_KeatonMitchell picking up where he left off❗❗❗



Tune in on FOX pic.twitter.com/8QaaVoimv3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 12, 2023

It would be Mitchell’s third carry of 30 or more yards this season. According to the FOX broadcast, that ranks second in the NFL and it was only Mitchell’s tenth carry on the season. After the touchdown run, Mitchell would touch the ball twice more in the first half. Once on a screen pass, where he flew for a 32-yard gain and a run that was blown up for a loss of seven yards. Mitchell would then only touch the ball once in the second half, which came as a shock after his play last week and earlier in Sunday’s contest.

Mitchell speed could have come in handy as the Browns eventually came back from a 14-point deficit to win at the buzzer, 33-31. I asked Head Coach John Harbaugh if Mitchell was dealing with injury or if there was intention as to why he wasn’t more involved in the second half.

“No, it’s just kind of the way it went as far as play calling,” Harbaugh said. “It wasn’t part of the plan or anything like that.”

I can speak for the Browns in thanking the Ravens for not giving the ball to Mitchell. https://t.co/ER8FqOz1bC — Dawgs By Nature (@DawgsByNature) November 12, 2023

Mitchell was asked in the locker room if he was surprised by one touch in the second half.

“I mean, it is what it is,” Mitchell said. “I ain’t going to complain. Whenever my name is called I’m going to make the best of the opportunity.”

Mitchell more than anything sounded just happy to be here than expressing remorse in his tone. But, it’s his absence was noticeable in the loss.