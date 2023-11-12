 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Browns: Open Thread, Inactives

Two talented teams go head-to-head

By Kyle Barber
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are meeting for the second time this season as Week 10 gets underway.

Inactives

Ravens

  • OT Morgan Moses
  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
  • WR Tylan Wallace
  • QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Browns

  • WR Marquise Goodwin
  • QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
  • WR David Bell
  • S Ronnie Hickman
  • DE Isaiah McGuire
  • DT Siaki Ika
  • OT Dawand Jones

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

  • 19 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. The franchise record is 21, accomplished from 2018-2022.
  • 10 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has posted multiple sacks, tying Philadelphia for the NFL’s second-longest active streak. The franchise record is 11 straight games, accomplished from 1977-98.
  • 8 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has permitted 1-or-fewer opponent TDs, tying for the second-longest streak in NFL history. (2005-2006 Bears — 10).

Social Media

