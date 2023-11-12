Ravens vs. Browns: Open Thread, Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are meeting for the second time this season as Week 10 gets underway.

Inactives

Ravens

OT Morgan Moses

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu

WR Tylan Wallace

QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Browns

WR Marquise Goodwin

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

WR David Bell

S Ronnie Hickman

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

OT Dawand Jones

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

(Courtesy of Ravens PR)

19 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. The franchise record is 21, accomplished from 2018-2022.

10 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has posted multiple sacks, tying Philadelphia for the NFL’s second-longest active streak. The franchise record is 11 straight games, accomplished from 1977-98.

8 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has permitted 1-or-fewer opponent TDs, tying for the second-longest streak in NFL history. (2005-2006 Bears — 10).

Social Media

As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!