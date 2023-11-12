Ravens vs. Browns: Open Thread, Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are meeting for the second time this season as Week 10 gets underway.
Inactives
Ravens
- OT Morgan Moses
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- WR Tylan Wallace
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
Browns
- WR Marquise Goodwin
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- WR David Bell
- S Ronnie Hickman
- DE Isaiah McGuire
- DT Siaki Ika
- OT Dawand Jones
Quick Hits
(Courtesy of Ravens PR)
- 19 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. The franchise record is 21, accomplished from 2018-2022.
- 10 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has posted multiple sacks, tying Philadelphia for the NFL’s second-longest active streak. The franchise record is 11 straight games, accomplished from 1977-98.
- 8 Consecutive home games in which Baltimore has permitted 1-or-fewer opponent TDs, tying for the second-longest streak in NFL history. (2005-2006 Bears — 10).
