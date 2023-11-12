Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 10

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown Picks Week 10!
- Dustin Cox had a dominant 11-3 week, extending his lead over the staff. He’s 23-7 over the past two weeks.
- Frank Platko and Joshua Reed are tied with 86 picks correct.
- Vasilis Lericos is not far behind at 82-55.
Kyle Barber, who missed all of Week 1 picks, still a ways back at 77-40.
Consensus Picks
Baltimore Ravens > Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks > Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys > New York Giants
Buffalo Bills > Denver Broncos
Lone Wolf Selections
- Joshua Reed is going all-in on the lone-wolf picks this week. He has four (!).
- New England Patriots > Indianapolis Colts
- Green Bay Packers > Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans > Cincinnati Benglas
- Arizona Cardinals > Atlanta Falcons
- Dustin Cox is taking the Minnesota Vikings to defeat the New Orleans Saints without Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson
