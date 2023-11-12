 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 10

“Expert” Picks

By Kyle Barber
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown Picks Week 10!

Rank

  • Dustin Cox had a dominant 11-3 week, extending his lead over the staff. He’s 23-7 over the past two weeks.
  • Frank Platko and Joshua Reed are tied with 86 picks correct.
  • Vasilis Lericos is not far behind at 82-55.

Kyle Barber, who missed all of Week 1 picks, still a ways back at 77-40.

Consensus Picks

Baltimore Ravens > Cleveland Browns

Seattle Seahawks > Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys > New York Giants

Buffalo Bills > Denver Broncos

Lone Wolf Selections

  • Joshua Reed is going all-in on the lone-wolf picks this week. He has four (!).
  1. New England Patriots > Indianapolis Colts
  2. Green Bay Packers > Pittsburgh Steelers
  3. Houston Texans > Cincinnati Benglas
  4. Arizona Cardinals > Atlanta Falcons

Picks

