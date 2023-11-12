Ravens vs. Browns: How to watch, TV schedule, radio broadcast, odds and more

The Baltimore Ravens begin a three-game home stand on Sunday as they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9.

Baltimore Ravens (7-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (5-3)

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage Map

(Courtesy 506sports.com )

FOX

Green— Cleveland @ Baltimore

Broadcast

Local TV: FOX / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)

FOX / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore) TV Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannan Spake (sideline)

Radio

Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 82 or 229

Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

(desktop or in-market mobile users) and the (in-market users only) Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

Compass Media Networks

National Radio Announcers: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)

Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Over/Under: 38

Moneyline: Ravens -285; Browns +230