Previewing the Ravens vs. Browns Week 10 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens welcome the Cleveland to Baltimore as Week 10 of the NFL season gets under way.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 7-2

Cleveland Browns: 5-3

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens -6.5

OVER/UNDER: 38

Moneyline: Ravens -280; Browns+230

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens have won three of the past five matchups

Matchup History

Ravens lead the series 36-13-0

Injury Report

Myles Garrett Picks Joe Burrow over Lamar Jackson

In what felt like unnecessary drummed-up controversy, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on the Up & Adams Show had Garrett choose between AFC North quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. On the week he’s playing Jackson, Garrett opted to take Burrow.

Garrett was asked about the comments made on Friday.

“Burrow has gone farther,” Garrett said. “He’s produced at a higher level at this point in his career, even though Lamar has an MVP and he’s more dynamic at what he does. But I think the results that Burrow has come up with speak for themselves. Not saying that can’t change any given day, but I give Burrow the nod for what he’s been able to accomplish.”

A Lot of Talk About Getting Ravens Fans in the Stadium

It was noticeable how much Head Coach John Harbaugh and players were talked about and asked about playing at home and getting fans into the stadium, with the questions coming from Ravens media members.

“We have a chance to play in front of our fans in a really big game,” Harbaugh said in his Wednesday opening statement. “I know they’re going to be really into it. I know they’re going to be loud. I know they’re going to disrupt the huddle and the communication for the Browns by just being as loud as they can be, not just when the ball gets snapped but between plays. We want to encourage that to our fans, so we’re looking forward to it – we all are, but we understand the challenge that is in front of us.”

“Our fans, especially this past game, were awesome,” Linderbaum said. “The more fans that we can get out there, the better. We really lean on them, and they’ve been tremendous. This next two-game stretch – we can get more fans out there as well, because when they’re rolling, we’re rolling. It’s good to have them out there.”

“It’s going to be huge with the crowd support. There’s nothing like playing in the [M&T] Bank [Stadium],” Roquan Smith said. “The type of noise … Like last week was even insane. It also starts with having confidence amongst each other and knowing what we can do and bringing down noise in our own mind, mentally, having that. So, I feel like if we do that, on top of the noise at the Bank [and] make it a hostile environment. I think it’s tough for anyone, let alone what we do on offense and defense as well.”

Ravens Defense Not Focused on Outplaying Browns Defense

In their first appearance, the Ravens defensive stars were unhappy with how complimentary national punditry went surrounding the Browns defense. But in their second meetup, the Ravens aren’t caring anymore.

“Honestly, I care more about the win,” Smith said. As long as we win – I said it weeks prior – we can be the not-so-best defense or the best defense, as long as we’re winning, that’s all that matters to me, and that’s what matters to most of the guys in the locker room. You play the game to be the best at the end of the day, but I’m not focused on that. I’m more concerned about the Ravens winning.”