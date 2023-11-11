Ravens vs. Browns: Best player prop bets for Week 10

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10 in a pivotal divisional showdown in the middle of the season. The Ravens are riding a four-game win streak and previously routed the Browns by 25 points when the teams met back in early October. The Browns are 6.5-point underdogs for Sunday.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye in this AFC North matchup.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rashod Bateman over 19.5 rush + receiving yards (-115)

Bateman has yet to have the breakout game many are anticipating. He’s had 36 receiving yards or less in every week this season. However, the third-year wideout has looked more comfortable over the past few games as he continues to ramp up in the middle of the year.

Over the past three weeks, Bateman has recorded 36, 34, and 28 yards through the air, respectively. He also had an 18-yard rush on a sweep play against the Cardinals in Week 8, which gave him a season-high 52 scrimmage yards in that game.

Against the Seahawks last week, Bateman saw his highest target total of the season with five, catching three passes. His two lone incompletions were deep-ball attempts from Jackson that were overthrown. Bateman’s role in the offense appears to be growing, and this projected combined yardage total of 19.5 is too low not to take a flier on.

Mark Andrews over 4.5 receptions (+120)

Andrews continues to be the focal point of the Ravens’ passing attack. He has at least four receptions in every game this season and is fresh off a nine-catch, 80-yard performance against the Seahawks last week. This over/under projection of 4.5 catches in Week 10 is reflective of Andrews’ stable floor in catches for the year.

The All-Pro tight has 5+ catches in four contests, one of which came against the Browns in Week 4. Andrews has had success versus Cleveland’s defense. In their past eight meetings, he’s exceeded the five-reception mark in five games.

Lamar Jackson has gotten all of his playmakers involved throughout the season but the one constant continues to be Andrews. In a divisional matchup against one of the league’s best defenses, this is a bet on his favorite target again being heavily involved — a bet that carries plus value, as well.

Keaton Mitchell over 22.5 rushing yards (-110)

Mitchell was the Ravens’ breakout star in Week 9 — and one of the league’s breakout performers as well. The undrafted rookie rushed for 138 yards with a touchdown on just nine carries, highlighted by long runs of 50 and 60 yards a piece. He did so against a Seahawks’ defense that ranked Top-10 against the run heading into the matchup.

Despite nursing a pair of injuries this week, Mitchell is expected to suit up against the Browns. It’s not likely he’ll follow up last week’s showing with another 138-yard outing, but this over/under projection of just 22.5 yards on the ground is too low not to bite on. The value isn’t on the plus side but is satisfactory at -110.

As we’ve now seen, he’s plenty capable of exceeding this rushing total on just one or two runs. His workload is likely to continue to rise in the weeks to come and the Ravens should be committed to establishing the run in this matchup against the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL.

Jerome Ford over 14.5 receiving yards (-115)

Ford has operated as the Browns’ primary running back this season following Nick Chubb’s injury. While Kareem Hunt has taken on a fruitful short-yardage role in recent weeks and Pierre Strong Jr. has also seen snaps, Ford still appears to be the de-facto No. 1 in the pecking order. He saw 20 carries against the Cardinals last week.

While he hasn’t been the most efficient with his rushing attempts, Ford is clearly the preferred pass-catcher out of the backfield for the Browns. He’s recorded 19+ receiving yards in five games this season and five games with three or more targets. Last week, Ford saw a season-high seven targets and caught five passes for 33 yards.

The Browns will be starting two replacements at each offensive tackle this week and were already down a starting offensive lineman prior. Against the Ravens’ defense, which leads the NFL in sacks, Deshaun Watson will likely look to get the ball out quickly to avoid pressure. Ford could be a valuable safety valve on dump-offs and checkdowns.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings Sportsbook for details.