Ravens News 11/10: Pressure Rate

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

STRENGTH IN DEPTH ON DEFENSE The depth across the board is one of the primary reasons for the Ravens’ success on defense this season. Through nine weeks of the season, they have 19 players on defense who have played at least 100 snaps and earned a PFF grade of 60.0 or better, four more than any other team in the NFL. It has allowed them to deal with the injury to safety Marcus Williams, with Geno Stone slotting in and leading the NFL in interceptions over the first half of the season. Where it is really shining through, though, is at edge defender, with some late summer and in-season additions really paying off. Jadeveon Clowney‘s 16.0% pressure rate ranks 20th among edge defenders who have rushed the passer at least 80 times. Kyle Van Noy, an in-season signing, ranks 12th at 16.9%. That depth has allowed them to survive the injuries Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo suffered earlier in the season, though Oweh has returned and ranks sixth in pressure rate at 18.3%. There are question marks about whether the Ravens will get Tyus Bowser back this year, and Ojabo struggled before his injury. Still, there is a world where the Ravens get those guys back and are suddenly six starting-caliber players deep at edge defender.

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic

Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson will win his second NFL MVP award: With a league-leading completion percentage of 71.5, Jackson has never thrown the ball more accurately. He’s handled increased responsibilities at the line of scrimmage in Todd Monken’s offense, is making good decisions and is hurting teams with his arm and legs. His numbers don’t jump out at you, but he has been in total control. With an offensive line that is coming together nicely and a better grasp of what the Ravens do best offensively, Jackson is in a position to have a monster second half if he remains healthy.

The Ravens have allowed the fewest points per game (13.8), lead the league in sacks (35) and are first in red zone defense. The Browns have yielded the fewest yards (234.8 per game) and lead in third down defense and pass defense. The Browns have a different defensive style than Baltimore’s, but it’s also extremely effective. It starts with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who’s tied for second in the league in sacks (9.5), and who is difficult for any one player to block. Garrett was limited to one sack and three quarterback hits against the Ravens in Week 4, but Baltimore led 21-3 by halftime and Lamar Jackson had a season-low 19 passing attempts. The Ravens may look to neutralize Garrett with their running attack, which is ranked No. 1 in the NFL and coming off a 298-yard performance against the Seahawks.

Childs Walker, The Baltimore Sun

They did a decent job against Cleveland’s superstar in their 28-3 win at the beginning of October, limiting him to one sack, two quarterback hits and a pair of hurries. The Browns also bring pressure from their middle thanks to defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Maurice Hurst. They blitz on 28.2% of dropbacks, the 11th-highest rate in the league, and rank first in DVOA against the pass. They present plenty of problems beyond their front, with safety Grant Delpit (team-high 53 tackles) and cornerback Denzel Ward (nine passes defended, two interceptions) ranking among the best players at their positions. The Browns miss running back Nick Chubb. Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt have combined to average just 3.7 yards per carry. Third option Pierre Strong actually did the most damage against the Ravens, carrying five times for 49 yards. Watson isn’t a prolific runner but averages 5.8 yards per attempt. The Browns have not turned away from the run in Chubb’s absence. They rank first in attempts and third in yards per game. Prediction The Ravens will see a more competitive version of the Browns with Watson at quarterback and a defense hungry to prove the 28-3 score of the previous meeting was misleading. But the Ravens are still the more balanced team, able to win in multiple ways on both sides of the ball with a higher offensive upside thanks to Jackson. The home crowd won’t enjoy another blowout but will help the Ravens through a slugfest. Ravens 23, Browns 17

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer