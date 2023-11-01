Impact of the 2023 NFL trade deadline on the Ravens

After weeks of speculation, rumors and reported interest, the 2023 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, October 31, at 4 p.m. and the Baltimore Ravens were among several teams that didn’t complete a transaction.

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be impacted by some that were made.

Who made the best acquisition? pic.twitter.com/nknWrSwKsX — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2023

The trade that will have an immediate impact is the acquisition of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Giants to the Seattle Seahawks, who are the Ravens’ Week 9 opponent.

When the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns the following Sunday, their AFC North rivals won’t have one of their top deep threats in the passing game after they traded speedy wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions.

A pair of familiar faces they might be going up against are wide receiver James Proche and running back Kenyan Drake, who signed to the Browns practice squad on Tuesday.

We have signed T Geron Christian, RB Kenyan Drake and WR James Proche to the practice squad



» https://t.co/GQNuqzgKbA pic.twitter.com/Vhy3AFZVtr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2023

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who the Ravens will be traveling to face in Week 15, improved the interior of their offensive line depth by acquiring guard Ezra Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings.

When the Ravens travel to the West Coast to face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas day, their offense will have their hands full with one of the best defensive fronts in the league. The unit already boasted several Pro Bowl studs with inside linebacker Fred Warner and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave; now, the 49ers have reunited reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa with his college teammate Chase Young, who they acquired from the Washington Commanders.

Young has five sacks in seven games this year and was at the top of the midseason trade wish list for a lot of Ravens fans.

While the Buffalo Bills aren’t one of the Ravens’ remaining regular-season opponents, the two teams could wind up crossing paths in the postseason. They acquired veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers. He has recorded 10 interceptions in the last three seasons dating back to 2021 when he logged a career-high five.