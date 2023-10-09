What are the odds? Ravens are favorites over Titans in London

The Ravens stinging loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday may have Ravens fans unnerved— mainly due to the nature of “eXpErTs” and talking heads the following day, but the oddsmakers over at DraftKings Sportsbook still see them as favorites over the Tennessee Titans in London.

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Over/Under: 40

Moneyline: Ravens -185, Titans +154

This one feels like a dangerous one to gamble on, but it’s not crazy to have hope. The Ravens, who had a piss-poor performance against the Indianapolis Colts went on to soundly defeat the Cleveland Browns by 25 points the next week. After a shameful loss to the Steelers, they’re already in London getting themselves right for the Week 6 matchup, hoping to gain an edge by being time zone prepared and schedule structured for Sunday. With Jackson and a group of pass catchers who don’t have a historically bad drop game, they just may soundly defeat the Titans and move to 4-2.