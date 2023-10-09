Packers vs. Raiders MNF: Picks, Open Thread

Week 5 closes out with the Green Bay Packers facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Odds (Draftkings Sportsbook)

Spread: Raiders -2.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Raiders -108; Packers +110

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last Week

Packers lose 34-20 to the Detroit Lions

The changing of the guard in the NFC North appears upon us all as the Lions battered the Packers 27-3 heading into halftime. By games’ end, the Lions had stomped down the Packers with 211 rushing yards on 43(!) carries and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jared Goff added 210 yards passing as the Packers defense had a performance to forget.

On offense, the Packers were one-dimensional with only 27 total rushing yards. This, and the significant deficit at halftime allowed the Lions to go on the hunt for quarterback Jordan Love, forcing him into five sacks and intercepting him twice.

Raiders fall to Chargers 24-17

It’s hard to talk about the Chargers in this game when we watched one of the most dominant defensive performances by a player in recent memory. Pass rusher Khalil Mack produced six (!) sacks on Aiden O’Connell, who was thrust into a nightmare. However, the Raiders were on the cusp of tying this game. They have some good defenders, including edge rusher Maxx Crosby who had a two-sack game against the Chargers last week.

Picks

The staff are all taking the Packers to win this one.