Ravens Week 5 Snap Counts: Humphrey’s return relegates Ya-Sin to Special Teams

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens let a winnable game slip away. The gained 46 more yards, 0.06 more yards per play and won time of possession. Yet Pittsburgh won the always-important turnover battle three-to-one in route to their 17-10 Week 5 victory. Head coach John Harbaugh’s squad missed a golden opportunity to sweep their divisional rivals on the road and are now tied atop of the AFC North with a 3-2 record.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 70 Offensive Snaps (100%)

Tyler Huntley: Did Not Play

Josh Johnson: Inactive

Jackson passed for 236 yards and gained another 45 yards on the ground, but threw an end zone interception and fumbled on an Alex Highsmith strip sack.

Running Backs

Justice Hill: 39 (56%)

Gus Edwards: 30 (43%)

Kenyan Drake 1 (1%)

Hill scored on a touchdown on seven carries for 32 yards, and added four catches for 14 yards but also coughed up a drive-ending fumble. Gus received 12 carries and averaged four yards per rushing attempt.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews: 66 (94%)

Patrick Ricard: 26 (37%) — 8 Special Teams Snaps (32%)

Isaiah Likely: 8 (11%) — 13 (52%)

Charlie Kolar: Inactive

Andrews paced the receivers with 65 yards on six catches and 10 targets. However, the former All-Pro contributed to the Ravens issues catching on-target passes.

Wide Recievers

Zay Flowers: 69 (99%)

Nelson Agholor: 41 (59%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: 37 (53%)

Rashod Bateman: 27 (39%)

Devin Duvernay: 6 (9%) — 11 (44%)

Laquon Treadwell: 0 — 17 (68%)

Zay turned 11 targets into 73 yards but had a pair of drops. Returning from injury, Bateman caught only one pass and dropped a touchdown in the back of the end zone. Beckham finished with just 13 receiving yards after missing a portion of the game with an apparent injury. And Agholor posted 64 yards but also committed a crucial drop.

Offensive Line

John Simpson: 70 (100%) — 2 (8%)

Kevin Zeitler: 70 (100%) — 2 (8%)

Ronnie Stanley: 70 (100%)

Tyler Linderbaum: 70 (100%)

Patrick Mekari: 48 (69%)

Daniel Faalele: 22 (31%) — 2 (8%)

Ben Cleveland: 0 — 2 (8%)

Sam Mustipher: DNP

Morgan Moses: Inactive

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Inactive

Stanley returned from an injury-related hiatus but struggled to contain Pittsburgh’s pass rush at times. Mekari filled in for the injured Moses at right tackle but was replaced by Faalele after injuring his chest. Linderbaum cost the team points with an ill-advised snap before halftime. Overall, the blocking unit surrendered four sacks and six tackles for loss.

Defensive Line

Justin Madubuike: 48 Defensive Snaps (73%) — 3 (12%)

Michael Pierce: 45 (68%)

Broderick Washington: 26 (39%) — 8 (32%)

Travis Jones: 27 (39%) — 8 (32%)

Brent Urban: 17 (26%) — 8 (32%)

Baltimore’s down lineman had a strong showing in Pittsburgh. The group combined to hold the Steelers rushing offense under three yards per carry. Madubuike notched a half sack and several run stops. Urban recorded a sack while Pierce and Jones made two solo tackles apiece.

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen: 66 (100%)

Roquan Smith: 66 (100%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: 0 — 23 (92%)

Trenton Simpson: 0 — 17 (68%)

Roquan led the defense with seven solo tackles. Queen posted a half sack and pass defensed.

Outside Linebackers

Jadeveon Clowney: 39 (59%)

Malik Harrison: 33 (50%) — 23 (92%)

Kyle Van Noy: 31 (47%)

Tavius Robinson: 29 (44%) — 5 (20%)

Jeremiah Moon: 0 — 17 (68%)

Odafe Oweh: Inactive

It was a relatively quiet game for Baltimore’s edge defenders. The group combined for one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and zero hits on Kenny Pickett.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 66 (100%) — 9 (36%)

Marlon Humphrey: 37 (56%)

Ronald Darby: 29 (44%)

Arthur Maulet: 23 (35%) — 17 (68%)

Kevon Seymour: 0 — 23 (92%)

Rock Ya-Sin: 0 — 13 (52%)

Jalyn Armour-Davis: Inactive

Stephens retained his role as right cornerback despite Humphrey’s return and played well with three solo tackles and a pass break-up. Marlon allowed a 41-yard touchdown to George Pickens in his season debut, Maulet, a former Steeler, proved to be an asset in the slot with a sack and two passes defensed.

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton: 66 (100%) — 7 (28%)

Marcus Williams: 63 (95%)

Geno Stone: 20 (30%) — 17 (68%)

The return of Williams from injury enabled Hamilton to line-up as the big nickel and he delivered a pair of tackles for loss. Williams and Stone helped contain the Steelers to five explosive pass plays.

Specialists

Jordan Stout: 8 (32%)

Tyler Ott: 7 (28%)

Justin Tucker: 5 (20%)

Stout averaged 38.5 net yards on four punts but had a fourth quarter attempt blocked for a safety. Tucker nailed his only field goal attempt. Neither team gained much from their return units.