Ravens vs. Steelers: Open Thread, inactives

Looking for the divisional road sweep

By Kyle Barber
NFL: DEC 11 Ravens at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are in Pennsylvania today hoping for the divisional road sweep as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thousands will be tuning in across the nation as CBS put this matchup as their marquee early slate game.

RED — Baltimore @ Pittsburgh

506sports.com

Inactives

Ravens

  • RT Morgan Moses
  • OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • TE Charlie Kolar
  • OLB Odafe Oweh
  • QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits
Courtesy Ravens PR

  • With a completion percentage of 70% or better in Week 5, Lamar Jackson would become the third QB since the 1970 merger to begin a season with five straiht games reaching that mark, joining Derek Carr (2020) & Alex Smith (2017)
  • Jackson’s 11 rushes gaining at least 10 yards tie RB Bijan Robinson for the NFL’s second most this season, trailing only RB Christian McCaffrey (14)
  • Since 2008, 18 of 30 Ravens-Steelers games have been decided by 3 or fewer points
  • 24 of 30 games have been decided by 1 score

