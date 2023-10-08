Ravens vs. Steelers: Open Thread, inactives

The Baltimore Ravens are in Pennsylvania today hoping for the divisional road sweep as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thousands will be tuning in across the nation as CBS put this matchup as their marquee early slate game.

RED — Baltimore @ Pittsburgh

Inactives

Ravens

RT Morgan Moses

OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

TE Charlie Kolar

OLB Odafe Oweh

QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)

Pre-Game Reads

Quick Hits

With a completion percentage of 70% or better in Week 5, Lamar Jackson would become the third QB since the 1970 merger to begin a season with five straiht games reaching that mark, joining Derek Carr (2020) & Alex Smith (2017)

Jackson’s 11 rushes gaining at least 10 yards tie RB Bijan Robinson for the NFL’s second most this season, trailing only RB Christian McCaffrey (14)

Since 2008, 18 of 30 Ravens-Steelers games have been decided by 3 or fewer points

24 of 30 games have been decided by 1 score

Social Media

