Ravens vs. Steelers: Open Thread, inactives

The Baltimore Ravens are in Pennsylvania today hoping for the divisional road sweep as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thousands will be tuning in across the nation as CBS put this matchup as their marquee early slate game.
RED — Baltimore @ Pittsburgh
Inactives
Ravens
- RT Morgan Moses
- OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- TE Charlie Kolar
- OLB Odafe Oweh
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
Pre-Game Reads
- Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Behind the Steel Curtain
- Ravens make 3 roster moves ahead of Week 5 game
- How to Watch, TV coverage map, streaming, radio & more
- Previewing the Ravens vs. Steelers Week 5 Showdown
Quick Hits
(Courtesy Ravens PR)
- With a completion percentage of 70% or better in Week 5, Lamar Jackson would become the third QB since the 1970 merger to begin a season with five straiht games reaching that mark, joining Derek Carr (2020) & Alex Smith (2017)
- Jackson’s 11 rushes gaining at least 10 yards tie RB Bijan Robinson for the NFL’s second most this season, trailing only RB Christian McCaffrey (14)
- Since 2008, 18 of 30 Ravens-Steelers games have been decided by 3 or fewer points
- 24 of 30 games have been decided by 1 score
Social Media
As always, we do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!
- Twitter: @KylePBarber, @BmoreBeatdown
- Facebook: Baltimore Beatdown: For Baltimore Ravens fans
- Instagram: baltimore_beatdown
Loading comments...