Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 5

We’ve passed the halfway point for picks and the picks roll on for the Baltimore Beatdown gang.
Rank
- Joshua Reed remains the No. 1 picks expert for the Beatdown crew after going 13-3 last week. He sits at 45-20 on the season.
- It’s a two-way tie for second as Dustin Cox and Frank Platko sit at 43-22.
- Vasilis Lericos fell to fourth place after a tough 9-7 Week 4.
- Kyle Barber hopes to claw back into contention after missing Week 1. He’s at 31-18 and will need some big double-digit hits in the middle of the season for him to have any chance.
Consensus Picks
Buffalo Bills > Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions > Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens > Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins > New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles > Los Angeles Rams
New York Jets > Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs > Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers > Las Vegas Raiders
Lone Wolf Selections
Only one lone wolf this week with Vasilis taking the Dallas Cowboys over the San Francisco 49ers.
