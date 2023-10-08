Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 5

We’ve passed the halfway point for picks and the picks roll on for the Baltimore Beatdown gang.

Rank

Joshua Reed remains the No. 1 picks expert for the Beatdown crew after going 13-3 last week. He sits at 45-20 on the season.

It’s a two-way tie for second as Dustin Cox and Frank Platko sit at 43-22.

Vasilis Lericos fell to fourth place after a tough 9-7 Week 4.

Kyle Barber hopes to claw back into contention after missing Week 1. He’s at 31-18 and will need some big double-digit hits in the middle of the season for him to have any chance.

Consensus Picks

Buffalo Bills > Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions > Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens > Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins > New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles > Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets > Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs > Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers > Las Vegas Raiders

Lone Wolf Selections

Only one lone wolf this week with Vasilis taking the Dallas Cowboys over the San Francisco 49ers.