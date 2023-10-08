Ravens vs. Steelers: Best player prop bets for Week 5

The Baltimore Ravens (3-1) are traveling to Pittsburgh in Week 4 for a rivalry matchup with the Steelers (2-2) as a 4.5-point favorite. This is the Ravens’ second consecutive divisional game and third of the season already. They’re looking to remain undefeated against the AFC North while the Steelers are seeking a bounce-back performance.

Here are some of the top player prop bets to eye in this divisional tilt.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zay Flowers anytime touchdown (+200)

Flowers is still seeking his first touchdown score of the season. I listed this prop a couple weeks ago in hopes it would happen then but has still not come to fruition. Week 5 seems like a prime spot for him to finally find the end zone.

The Steelers’ defense has six touchdowns to wide receivers through four games this season, which is tied for most in the league. Flowers has not seen a high volume of red zone targets but his big-play ability gives him the potential to score from almost anywhere. He’s also viable to score a rushing touchdown if given a red zone carry, as well.

The Ravens have been the most proficient red zone scoring team in the league this year, so it’s only a matter of time before Flowers joins the party. With good value at +200, there’s reason to take a chance on it happening in Pittsburgh.

Justin Tucker over 1.5 field goals made (+114)

A kicker prop? Yes, a kicker prop. Tucker is off to a slower start production wise this season after missing two long field goals through Week 3 and attempting only extra points last Sunday. He has only four made kicks through four games and one multi-field goal performance thus far.

The Ravens’ have been scoring touchdowns in the red zone at a high clip, leaving Tucker less opportunities to kick field goals. However, against the Steelers, Tucker has historically been proficient. He’s made two or more field goals in each of the past four matchups with Pittsburgh and averages 2.5 for his career in this rivalry.

Games between these two foes usually tend to be lower-scoring, grind-it-out type of contests. Maybe that could be different this time around given how both squads are currently trending, but a bet on Tucker righting the ship with two or more connections at +114 value is worthwhile.

Lamar Jackson longest completion over 34.5 yards (-110)

When pushing the ball downfield so far this season, the Ravens have found success regularly. There hasn’t been a high volume of big plays in the passing game, though, which they’ll want to make an effort of moving forward. Jackson’s longest completions in each week so far have been 29, 52, 24, and 43 yards, respectively.

The over/under for longest completion in this game is set at 34.5. Jackson’s 52-yard and 43-yard completions were both to Zay Flowers and both in the team’s divisional matchups. The Steelers’ pass defense has been susceptible in pass coverage this year, giving up the eighth-most total yards and ranking No. 7 in most yards per attempt allowed.

If the Ravens’ offensive line can give Jackson a clean pocket on at least a few occasions, Flowers and the team’s other receiving options are liable to get open over the top for a long reception. The return of Rashod Bateman and potentially Odell Beckham Jr. only increase the likelihood of that happening.

Odell Beckham Jr. over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)

The former first-round pick is set to return to the field for the first time since Week 2, where he suffered an ankle injury in the first half. Prior to exiting, Beckham Jr. caught three passes for 29 yards on the first drive of the game alone. He appeared well on his way to a big outing after catching two passes for 37 yards in the season opener, too.

This week’s projection of 24.5 receiving yards is low enough to bite on for the over with value of -115 given Beckham’s involvement to begin the season. Yes, the Ravens have plenty of mouths to feed on offense and Beckham may be on a somewhat limited snap count in his first game back. However, he still figures to have the attention of Jackson.

He could exceed this over/under with only a couple of catches, if not just one lone deep reception too.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings Sportsbook for details.