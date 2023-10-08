 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Steelers: Start time, TV coverage map, streaming, radio and more

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 game

By Kyle Barber
NFL: JAN 01 Steelers at Ravens Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens look to sweep their AFC North road games as they head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Coverage Map
(Courtesy: 506sports.com)
RED — Ravens @ Steelers

Broadcast

  • Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), Paramount+
  • TV Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio

  • Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 134 or 387
  • Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

  • Steve Levy (play-by-play), Sal Paolantonio (analyst)

Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Ravens are currently at -218 on the moneyline. More game day odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

