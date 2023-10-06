Ravens Injury Report: Marcus Williams, other reinforcements returning

Ahead of a divisional showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, the Baltimore Ravens official injury report was released this afternoon.

Multiple key contributors are set to return, while the game status of a few others remains up in the air.

Odafe Oweh is out again with an ankle injury, as is defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder). Starting right tackle Morgan Moses is listed as doubtful after sustaining a shoulder injury last week.

Moses logged one limited practice appearance this week but appears set to be inactive on Sunday. In his absence, Daniel Faalele is likely to draw the start at right tackle against the Steelers’ top-level edge rusher duo.

Guaranteed to suit up is starting free safety Marcus Williams and wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Both practiced in full all week and carry no injury designation.

Bateman missed last week with a hamstring injury, whereas Williams has been out since Week 1. His pectoral injury was initially thought to be season-ending, so his return is both a huge lift and welcome surprise.

Other possible key returns from starters include Ronnie Stanley, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marlon Humphrey. Beckham and Stanley have missed the past two games, while Humphrey has yet to suit up this season since having foot surgery in August.

The All-Pro cornerback practiced limited twice this week and was a full participant on Friday. That bodes well for his chances of making a season debut. Stanley practiced in full two days in a row before being absent to end the week.

OUT

> OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)

> S Daryl Worley (shoulder)

DOUBTFUL

> OT Morgan Moses (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

> OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)

> WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)

> CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

> RB Justice Hill (foot/hamstring)

> RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder)

NO INJURY DESIGNATION

> FS Marcus Williams (pectoral)

> WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring)

> CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring)