Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Behind the Steel Curtain

In preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Behind the Steel Curtain’s Jarrett Bailey and I sat down for a small Q&A for one another’s publications.

1. The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is struggling and its being criticized on the national level. Ravens fans are familiar with such frustrations as they dealt with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman’s offense and limitations. What can you tell us about the situation going on in Pittsburgh?

The offense is incredibly basic. If you get up multiple scores, it’s basically a wrap. There is zero innovation whatsoever, the passing concepts are bland to say the least and the offensive line is still bad.

There’s a reason they are at the bottom of the league in points, EPA per play, and success rate. Matt Canada is incompetent and his scheme cannot succeed at the NFL level.

2. Some Ravens fans feel more concerned about the prospect of facing a healthy Mitchell Trubisky over an injured (or even healthy) Kenny Pickett. What do you make of such thoughts? Why are they right/wrong?

I’ve been vocal about my disdain for the selection of Pickett dating back to last season. He doesn’t have a high ceiling and even in this offense he doesn’t look any better than he did in 2022. We know what Trubisky is. [He’s] not great, but solid if you have the right pieces and a capable offense.

3. If you were the Ravens offensive coordinator, where would you attack the Steelers’ defense? What areas may you find success and which players/groups should they avoid?

Attack their corners. At least one receiver has gone off in every game this season. Brandon Aiyuk, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, Nico Collins, all have had big games against Levi Wallace and/or Patrick Peterson. Zay Flowers should be next in line for a big performance.

4. Who are two Steelers players (one offense/one defense) Ravens fans should pay specific attention to in this game that aren’t household names?

[Wide] receiver Calvin Austin and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. Austin has been getting more integrated into the offense and had a 72-yard touchdown against the Raiders. Benton has been unstoppable on the defensive interior since getting more reps with Cam Heyward out with injury.

5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are road favorites at -4.5 What do you make of this line?

I think the Steelers cover in a low-scoring game. It wouldn’t shock me if they won this game, but nothing the Steelers have done incline me to pick them. I’ll say the Ravens win 20-16.