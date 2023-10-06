Reacts Results: Over 90% of Ravens Fans Believe The Ravens Will Win the AFC North

The AFC North is there for the Baltimore Ravens taking as they have two wins on the road over their divisional opponents with an opportunity to make it three as they head to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens are, by traditional standards, heavy favorites against the Steelers, favored by as much as five points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

With a 3-1 record and heading into a game they should win, Baltimore Beatdown asked Ravens fans if they believe the Ravens will win the AFC North division. An overwhelming number of fans see them lifting the divisional belt when it’s all said and done.

The positivity is high for Ravens fans right now. The offense looks better, the health of their stars is aligning, as both wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and left tackle Ronnie Stanley both said this week they anticipate playing on Sunday against the Steelers. All of this has Ravens fans at a season high for positivity.