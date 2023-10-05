Commanders vs. Bears TNF: Open Thread, Picks

Week 5 of the NFL season will begin with a Thursday Night matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

Odds (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Commanders -6

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Bears +220; Commanders -270

Last Week

Chicago Bears

After going up 28-7, the Bears utterly collapsed against the Denver Broncos in a 31-28 defeat. At one point in the game, the Bears boasted a 98% win probability, yet saw it all flush away as they remain winless (0-4) on the season. However, quarterback Justin Fields caught fire last week, throwing four touchdown passes and going 28-of-35 for 335 yards.

Washington Commanders

With two seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-31. However, in overtime, kicker Jake Elliott knocked through a 54-yard field goal for the Eagles’ victory.

Picks

The Beatdown gang all expect a Commanding W.