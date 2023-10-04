Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he’ll be ready to play vs. Ravens

After suffering a bone bruise in his knee in Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said today he’ll be ready to go on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pickett has played in two games against the Ravens in his two-year career, though in his first contest he suffered a concussion after being sacked by linebacker Roquan Smith in his first series, meaning he played a total of three snaps.

In his second game against the Ravens, Pickett went 15-of-27 for 168 passing yards and one touchdown as the Steelers defeated the Ravens 16-13. The main success from the Steelers that game was due to the Steelers rushing for 198 yards on 41 attempts.

With Pickett expected to play, the Ravens streak of facing backup quarterbacks ends at two, after facing Gardner Minshew II in Week 3 and last Sunday when they defeated the Cleveland Browns with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson making his first NFL start.