Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Humphrey and 4 more Ravens return to practice

Exciting news for Baltimore Ravens fans as a surge of players returned to practice on Wednesday, including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, running back Keaton Mitchell, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Jalyn Armour-Davis and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed Friday’s practice and did not play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

This is the first practice back for Humphrey since August 15, when he underwent foot surgery midway through training camp. It’s also the first practice back for Mitchell, who was placed on injured reserve after initially making the 53-man roster.

It’s been two weeks since Beckham practiced, after suffering an injury against the Bengals in Week 2 and one week for Bateman after being sidelined due to injury against the Colts.

With Mitchell returning to practice, this now starts a timetable for a decision for the Ravens. After a 21-day window the team must decide whether to add him to the 53-man roster or deactivate him for the season. Regardless of whether Mitchell has returned to the 53-man roster, Mitchell does count toward their maximum number of eight players returning from injured reserve during the season. This would make Mitchell the first of eight players, as he and outside linebacker Malik Hamm were the only ones placed on injured reserve to begin the season. Though there are more now.

The returns list outsized the absent list, but there were a few.

