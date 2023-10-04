J.K. Dobbins rehabbing Achilles injury with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Since suffering a torn Achilles, coaches and players have expressed their feelings and prayers with running back J.K. Dobbins. But not much has been reported about his status or efforts in rehabilitation until now.

According to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he and Dobbins have been rehabbing together after undergoing the same surgery.

“I had to work in rehab with J.K. Dobbins right now,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Awesome kid who’s gone through a couple rough injuries the last few years. Fantastic player. And had the same surgery as me and we’re both inspiring each other to push this thing.”

Comes as no surprise Dobbins is going through every effort to shorten his timetable in returning from injury. Throughout the injury history the past couple years. Dobbins expressed his disdain for having to be patient. So, attacking rehabilitation to get back on is classic Dobbins. But, Rodgers, along with assumedly Dobbins, know his timetable to return is different from the quarterback.

“His timetable might not be the same as mine,” Rodgers said. “He obviously plays a different position.”

The Ravens did place Dobbins on injured reserve after his injury, as it’s assumed he’s done for the year. It’s hard to imagine Dobbins returning from a torn Achilles in five or fewer months, sadly.