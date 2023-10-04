Tyus Bowser ‘hopes to get on the field at some point this week’

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser joined Glenn Clark on the Glenn Clark Radio show on Wednesday and was asked if he could play a football game. The pass rusher replied, “No... I’ll say, I’ve been on the field, moving, feeling a lot more confident. Hopefully this week I can get out on the field at some point with the team.”

Bowser, 28, has been dealing with injuries the past two seasons after suffering a torn Achilles against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. After 11 months of rehabilitation, Bowser played nine games in 2022. He played adequately, finishing with two sacks, four quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

After the season, Bowser opted to not participate in any offseason activities with the organization, instead working out on his own. He did not participate in mandatory minicamp and when it came time to begin training camp, the Ravens placed Bowser on the Non-Football Injury list. When Veteran Report day arrived, he entered the facility with a heavy wrap on his right knee and a pronounced limp.

Tyus Bowser arrives. Knee is wrapped and he’s got a limp.

Currently, Bowser is on the PUP list. pic.twitter.com/o111MGfJ4E — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) July 25, 2023

Since then, we haven’t heard much on Bowser from team officials, so Bowser’s words are the latest on his status.