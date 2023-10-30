What are the odds? Ravens are strong home favorites vs. Seahawks

The Ravens were victorious on Sunday, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 31-24. However, a botched onside resulting in an extra Cardinals possession turned field goal had them fail to cover the 8.5-point spread. No matter, though, as they got the win and new odds have emerged for the Ravens as they face another flock.

Odds

Spread: Ravens -5.5

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Ravens -238 / Seahawks +195

This seems like a steep line to bless the Ravens with. After all, the Seahawks are formidable, leading the NFC West and just finished going toe-to-toe with the Cleveland Browns and winning a hard-fought game. Not to mention, they just added defensive tackle Leonard Williams on Monday.

However, at their best, the Ravens are the best in the NFL. But which version will be stepping in front of their fans at M&T Bank Stadium? The Lion-pummeling Ravens or the sluggish squad that just faced the Cardinals?