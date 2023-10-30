Lions vs. Raiders: Open thread, picks

The Week 8 slate concludes tonight as the Detroit Lions take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Odds (Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Lions -7

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Lions -355; Raiders +280

Last Week

Lions lose to the Baltimore Ravens, 38-6

What was expected to be the game of the week turned instead into a full-fledged throttling in Baltimore. The Lions were down 28-0 by the time they knew what was going on and it was too late. It was their worst game of the season and it’s now on Head Coach Dan Campbell and Co. to prove it was a one-off.

Raiders lose to the Chicago Bears, 30-12

Between quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer, the Raiders offense completed one touchdown and three interceptions as the Bears with backup quarterback Tyson Bagent and running back D’Onta Foreman led them to victory.

Picks

The Beatdown crew are sticking with the Lions in this one.