Ravens Week 8 Snap Counts: Humphrey, Stephens lock down perimeter cornerback

In Week 8, Baltimore went on the road again and earned their sixth victory of the season. A pass heavy first half approach gave way to a run-centric offense as the Ravens complied nearly 80-percent of their rushing yardage in the second half. Despite allowing an opening drive touchdown, Baltimore’s defense snared two interceptions and forced two turnovers on downs before Arizona’s fourth quarter rally made the final score 31-24.

While it was far from a masterpiece, the Ravens did enough to expand their lead atop the AFC North.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson: 65 Offensive Snaps (100%)

Tyler Huntley: Did Not Play

Josh Johnson: Inactive

Lamar seemingly struggled to decipher the Cardinals disguised coverages, resulting in a season low 157 passing yards. But the franchise quarterback did not commit a turnover for just the second time this season, tossed one touchdown and picked up three first downs on the ground.

Running Backs

Gus Edwards: 34 (52%)

Justice Hill: 31 (48%) — 3 Special Teams Snaps (11%)

Owen Wright: 0 — 8 (29%)

Keaton Mitchell: Inactive

With 19 rushing attempts, Edwards received his largest workload of the season, gaining 80 rushing yards and punching in a trio of touchdowns. Hill’s greatest contribution came as a receiver where he gained 40 yards on four catches with a long of 24-yards. Wright made his Ravens debut on special teams.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews: 49 (75%) — 2 (7%)

Patrick Ricard: 35 (54%) — 2 (7%)

Charlie Kolar: 14 (22%) — 16 (57%)

Isaiah Likely: 7 (11%) — 10 (36%)

Andrews turned five targets into four receptions for 40 yards and a score. Ricard was heavily utilized in the second half when Baltimore aimed to establish the run. And Likely caught his lone target for a 10 yard gain.

Wide Recievers

Zay Flowers: 49 (75%) — 3 (11%)

Rashod Bateman: 40 (62%) — 3 (11%)

Odell Beckham Jr.: 37 (57%)

Nelson Agholor: 27 (42%) — 3 (11%)

Devin Duvernay: 2 (3%) — 14 (50%)

Tylan Wallace: Inactive

It was a relatively quiet week for the Ravens wideouts. Flowers gained only 3.8 yards per reception on five catches. Beckham did not catch a ball but moved the chains by drawing three pass interference penalties. Agholor failed to recover an onside kick. Bateman was their most effective playmaker, posting Baltimore longest reception and rush, for 29 and 18 yards respectively.

Offensive Line

John Simpson: 65 (100%) — 6 (21%)

Kevin Zeitler: 65 (100%) — 6 (21%)

Ronnie Stanley: 65 (100%)

Tyler Linderbaum: 65 (100%)

Morgan Moses: 54 (83%)

Patrick Mekari: 11 (17%) — 6 (21%)

Ben Cleveland: 0 — 6 (21%)

Daniel Faalele: 0 — 6 (21%)

Sam Mustipher: Inactive

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: Inactive

After an outstanding outing against the Lions in Week 7, the offensive line took a step backwards in Week 8. The blocking unit allowed four sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. Mekari replaced Moses for the final 11 plays but the move was reportedly not injury related.

Defensive Line

Michael Pierce: 46 Defensive Snaps (60%)

Justin Madubuike: 45 (58%) — 4 (14%)

Broderick Washington: 40 (52%) — 4 (14%)

Travis Jones: 29 (38%) — 10 (36%)

Brent Urban: 16 (21%) — 2 (7%)

Michael Pierce was downright dominant against Arizona. He made two fourth down stops, including a pass deflection, forced a fumble and took down Joshua Dobbs for a 22 yard sack. Continuing to breakout in his contract season, Madubuike recorded three quarterback hits and a sack, his fifth straight game with a least a partial sack. Jones made three solo tackles including one for a loss.

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen: 77 (100%)

Roquan Smith: 77 (100%)

Del’Shawn Phillips: 0 — 22 (79%)

Trenton Simpson: 0 — 15 (54%)

The inside linebacker tandem combined for 17 solo tackles. However, Queen’s tackle for loss was their only splash play.

Outside Linebackers

Kyle Van Noy: 42 (55%)

Odafe Oweh: 37 (48%)

Jadeveon Clowney: 36 (47%)

Malik Harrison: 22 (29%) — 22 (79%)

Tavius Robinson: 17 (22%) — 18 (64%)

Clowney notched two quarterback hits in a slightly reduced snap share. Oweh posted one quarterback knockdown among his four total pressures.

Cornerbacks

Brandon Stephens: 77 (100%) — 2 (7%)

Marlon Humphrey: 77 (100%)

Arthur Maulet: 54 (70%) — 10 (36%)

Kevon Seymour: 1 (1%) — 19 (68%)

Rock Ya-Sin: 0 — 12 (43%)

Ronald Darby: 0 — 4 (14%)

Jalyn Armour-Davis: Inactive

For the first time this season, starting perimeter corners Stephens and Humphrey played every defensive snap. Brandon collected his second interception of the season. Marlon primarily battled former Ravens Marquise Brown with mixed results. Maulet served as the nickel defender and contributed a tackle for loss. Ya-Sin and Darby were relegated to special teams duty.

Safeties

Geno Stone: 77 (100%) — 14 (50%)

Kyle Hamilton: 77 (100%) — 5 (18%)

DeAndre Houston-Carson: 0 — 17 (61%)

Marcus Williams: Inactive

Stone picked off his league leading fifth interception. Hamilton had a strong game in run support, tying Queen for the team lead with nine tackles, and also broke up a pass.

Specialists

Justin Tucker: 12 (43%)

Jordan Stout: 11 (39%)

Tyler Ott: 11 (39%)

Tucker missed a 53-yard field goal that hit the left upright and made a 48-yard attempt. Stout averaged more than 45 yards per punt and dropped four inside Arizona’s 20 yard line.