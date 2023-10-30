Ravens vs. Cardinals: Play of the game

The Baltimore Ravens secured their third straight victory in Week 8, defeating the Arizona Cardinals on the road by a score of 31-24. The Ravens led by double digits for most the second half after trailing to begin the game. They ultimately were on the shorter end of a number of statistics but made a number of key, timely plays that made the difference.

Let’s break down some of the top highlights below from yesterday’s win — be sure to vote for your play of the game choice as well!

THE ARIZONA KID FINDS THE END ZONE!!!



TOUCHDOWN @Mandrews_81!!!



Tune in now on CBS. pic.twitter.com/1XRzuc9FWB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 29, 2023

Mark Andrews five-yard touchdown reception: Following an opening touchdown drive by the Cardinals’ offense, the Ravens responded with a score of their own to even the game at 7-7. This five-yard snag from Andrews on second-and-goal, playing in his hometown of Arizona for the first time, capped off a 10-play, 75-yard possession from the Ravens. It was also his sixth touchdown of the season, which leads all tight ends in the NFL.

Brandon Stephens interception: At the end of the second quarter, following two straight three-and-outs by the Ravens’ offense, Stephens turned in a momentum-swinging interception. The third-year cornerback coralled an overthrown pass attempt from Josh Dobbs in Arizona’s territory. This set the Ravens up with good field position which they then capitalized on, scoring a go-ahead touchdown six plays later.

UNBLOCKABLE!!!



MICHAEL PIERCE WITH THE BIG THIRD-DOWN SACK!!



Tune in now on CBS. pic.twitter.com/ikywIwZJAi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 29, 2023

Michael Pierce sack and forced fumble: After back-to-back plays for negative yardage, the Cardinals faced a third-and-long on their first drive of the third quarter. Pierce broke through their offensive line and sacked Dobbs for a huge loss of 15 yards. He also forced a fumble in the process, although the Ravens were not able to scoop up the loose ball. Still, the Cardinals then had to punt. This was part of a dominant performance from Pierce overall.

YOUR NFL INTERCEPTIONS LEADER @GenoStone22 DOES IT AGAIN!!!



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/bpagehe8bK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 29, 2023

Geno Stone interception: The league’s leading interception-getter added to his total with another pick. This marks the third consecutive game in which Stone had an interception.

THE BUS @GodsGiftGus13 FINDS THE END ZONE AGAIN!!!



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/TzC3lyUetb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 29, 2023

Gus Edwards seven-yard touchdown run: Following Stone’s interception, the Ravens needed only 23 yards to reach the end zone. It was Edwards who cashed in with this seven-yard touchdown — his third of the afternoon. Edwards broke free for a seven-yard scamper after a strong second effort.