Ravens sign 3 players to the practice squad

The Ravens made a few moves to their practice squad today as they signed tight end Eric Tomlinson, DeAndre Houston-Carson and cornerback Tre Swilling.

The additions come after news broke that veteran safety Duron Harmon of the Ravens’ practice squad was signing with the Chicago Bears.

Bears signed DB Duron Harmon to their active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2023

The Ravens also announced they’ve released former Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr.

Houston-Carson was with the Ravens late in training camp this offseason and played during their preseason. Tomlinson, 31, has bounced around in the league since being undrafted in 2015. This will be his second stint with the Ravens, after bein on their roster during the 2020-2021 season. In total, he’s played for nine NFL franchises.

A big bonus of bringing in Tomlinson is his ability as a blocker. Technically, the Ravens don’t have a primary blocking tight end on their roster, though they do have fullback Patrick Ricard who has impressed this season (and seasons prior). But both Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely have not developed enough in their blocking game, which is likely the reason for the Ravens bringing in Tomlinson. They could also be considering him as an added blocker to help on the right side of the offensive line if right tackle Morgan Moses is dealing with injury to help benefit either Patrick Mekari or Daniel Faalele as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

The Ravens also added Swilling, 24, after the recent injuries to their defensive back department. Last week they saw safety Daryl Worley and Jalyn Armour-Davis suffer injuries against the Cleveland Browns, which has them rather depleted as a unit already missing Marcus Williams and Marlon Humphrey.