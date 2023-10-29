Ravens vs. Cardinals: Open Thread, Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens are in Arizona facing off against the Cardinals as we progress to Week 8.
Inactives
Ravens
- S Marcus Williams
- RB Keaton Mitchell
- WR Tylan Wallace
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- C Sam Mustipher
- OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
This means outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will be active for the Ravens today after dealing with an ankle injury that made him questionable this week.
Quick Hits
(Courtesy of Ravens PR)
- Ravens lead the NFL in Points Allowed Per Game (13.9).
- Ravens lead the NFL in Opponents Points Per Drive (1.10).
- Ravens lead the NFL in Yards Allowed Per Play (4.1).
- The Ravens hold the NFL’s longest active streak for not permitting a touchdown in the first quarter (7 games).
- Ravens boast the NFL’s longest active streak of allowing one touchdown or fewer with 5.
