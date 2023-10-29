Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 8

Football is on and our experts have posted their picks! Do you believe in the Baltimore Beatdown crew?

Rank

Dustin Cox has taken a three-game picks lead after hitting on the Buffalo Bills for the TNF, putting him at 70-37.

In second is Frank Platko, who is one game above Joshua Reed at 67-39.

Joshua Reed has stumbled a bit, bringing him to 66-41.

Vasilis Lericos sits at a solid 64-43.

Kyle Barber is catching up after missing picks in Week 1. He now has a 58-32 record.

Consensus Picks

Houston Texans > Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins > New England Patriots

New York Jets > New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys > Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars > Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles > Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks > Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs > Denver Broncos

Baltimore Ravens > Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers > Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions > Las Vegas Raiders

No Lone Wolf Picks

For the second time in four weeks, the Beatdown gang have zero lone-wolf picks on Sunday. However, Reed did take the Buccaneers on Thursday over the Bills, but did not hit.

Picks (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)