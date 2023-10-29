Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 8

Football is on and our experts have posted their picks! Do you believe in the Baltimore Beatdown crew?
Rank
- Dustin Cox has taken a three-game picks lead after hitting on the Buffalo Bills for the TNF, putting him at 70-37.
- In second is Frank Platko, who is one game above Joshua Reed at 67-39.
- Joshua Reed has stumbled a bit, bringing him to 66-41.
- Vasilis Lericos sits at a solid 64-43.
- Kyle Barber is catching up after missing picks in Week 1. He now has a 58-32 record.
Consensus Picks
Houston Texans > Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins > New England Patriots
New York Jets > New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys > Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars > Pittsburgh Steelers
Philadelphia Eagles > Washington Commanders
Seattle Seahawks > Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs > Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens > Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers > Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions > Las Vegas Raiders
No Lone Wolf Picks
For the second time in four weeks, the Beatdown gang have zero lone-wolf picks on Sunday. However, Reed did take the Buccaneers on Thursday over the Bills, but did not hit.
Picks (Sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook)
