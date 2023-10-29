Ravens vs. Cardinals: Bold Predictions

The Baltimore Ravens will back on the road and looking to avoid falling victim to the proverbial trap game when they play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Here are a few bold predictions for this interconference battle of the birds from the Baltimore Beatdown staff.

The Ravens will put on another scoring clinic on offense against Cardinals defense that ranks in the bottom of the league when it comes to defending the run and the pass. Lamar Jackson will carve the Arizona secondary to the tune of a second straight 300-plus yard passing performance and spread the ball around amongst his weapons, hitting nine different targets. In a balanced attack, Gus ‘The Bus’ Edwards will lead the team in rushing yards and record his first 100-plus-yards game on the ground since Week 13 of the 2020 season.

On defense, Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald’s elite unit will have another stellar performance where they terrorize and suffocate what has been a surprisingly feisty Cardinals offense this season. They will rack up six sacks and force three turnovers including forced fumble where three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey punches the ball out of the hands of former teammate Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown who began his career with the Ravens before requesting a trade following a career year in 2021. — Joshua Reed

The Ravens pitch their first shutout of the season against the Cardinals. Baltimore’s defense makes life difficult for quarterback Josh Dobbs throughout the contest, sacking him over five times and forcing multiple turnovers. On offense, quarterback Lamar Jackson follows up his stellar Week 7 performance with another excellent outing as he passes for three touchdowns and over 300 yards while completing north of 70% of his passes again. Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has his first 100-yard game while also finding the endzone for the second time this season. — Dustin Cox

Ravens continue what started vs the Lions. A dominate showing for both sides of ball that makes waves. The run game really shows off today with the Cardinals not having any elite playing on the defensive line or at linebacker. Gus Edwards drops his first 100 yard rushing game of the season and Hill has multiple explosive runs over 10 yards. Lamar Jackson has a complete game but no gaudy stats with a casual 200 yards passing and one touchdown through the air. The Ravens feed Odell Beckham his first touchdown this game.

The defense continues their season of play and add on another 6 sacks against an offensive line that isn’t that special to keep the league lead. Josh Dobbs is pressured all day and is forced into multiple turnovers, both fumbling and an interception. The Ravens don’t pitch a shutout though as former Raven Marquise Brown reminds Baltimore of the good days by going for a long score. 24-7 Ravens. —Zach Canter