Ravens vs. Cardinals: How to watch, TV schedule, Broadcast Map, Radio and more

The Baltimore Ravens are slated to push their win streak to three-straight games as they head to Phoenix and take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.
Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Coverage Map
(Courtesy 506sports.com)
GREEN— Ravens @ Cardinals
Broadcast
- Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
- TV Announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Justin Walters (sideline),
Radio
- Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 158 or 384
- Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
National Radio
- ESPN Radio
- National Radio Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)
Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Ravens -10
Over/Under: 44.5
Moneyline: Ravens -500; Cardinals +380
