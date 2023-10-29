 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Cardinals: How to watch, TV schedule, Broadcast Map, Radio and more

How to watch, listen, stream the Ravens vs. Cardinals game

By Kyle Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are slated to push their win streak to three-straight games as they head to Phoenix and take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Coverage Map
(Courtesy 506sports.com)

GREEN— Ravens @ Cardinals

Broadcast

  • Local TV: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
  • TV Announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Justin Walters (sideline),

Radio

  • Local Radio: WBAL 1090 AM / 98Rock (97.9FM) & Sirius XM Chs. 158 or 384
  • Live Radio Stream: Baltimoreravens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
  • Local Radio Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

National Radio

  • ESPN Radio
  • National Radio Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (analyst)

Spanish radio: EI Zol (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

  • Spanish Announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)

Odds (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens -10
Over/Under: 44.5
Moneyline: Ravens -500; Cardinals +380

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

